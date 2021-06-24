Cancel
Norfolk, NE

Norfolk Public Schools' plan will not require masks or vaccines

By Ryan Pattee
News Channel Nebraska
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORFOLK, Neb. --Norfolk Public Schools held a board meeting Thursday, June 24, approving a back-to-school plan for their districts. NPS reviewed the plan and explained the reasoning behind each decision and clear up any confusion parents had about the plan. Guidelines for the plan were created based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, the Nebraska Association of Local Health Departments, the Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department, the Nebraska Department of Education, and the United States Department of Education.

