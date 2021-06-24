Cancel
Small Business

SBA Extends Deadline for Kentuckians to Submit Physical Disaster Loan Applications

clayconews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has extended the deadline for businesses of all sizes, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters to apply for a physical disaster loan to July 8, 2021. Anyone in the declared Kentucky counties with physical damages due to the severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides from Feb. 27 through March 14, 2021 should apply for an SBA low-interest disaster loan.

www.clayconews.com

Comments / 0

State
Kentucky State
