SBA Extends Deadline for Kentuckians to Submit Physical Disaster Loan Applications
ATLANTA – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has extended the deadline for businesses of all sizes, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters to apply for a physical disaster loan to July 8, 2021. Anyone in the declared Kentucky counties with physical damages due to the severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides from Feb. 27 through March 14, 2021 should apply for an SBA low-interest disaster loan.www.clayconews.com
