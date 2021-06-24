Should You Be Worried About Amazon Sidewalk's Security?

Get total control over your outdoor lighting, holiday decorations, and other devices with the Belkin Wemo WiFi Smart Outdoor Plug. It lets you schedule and manage two devices from anywhere with the app or via Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, or Hey Google. Designed for outdoor use, this smart home gadget is splash-proof, weather-resistant, and durable. In fact, it has an IP44 rating which means it’s ready to stay outdoors. Moreover, the Wemo app lets you set automatic schedules for anything from floodlights to lawn ornaments. In fact, the WiFi Smart Outdoor Plug even gives you the option to protect your home with an Away Mode. It turns plugged-in lights on and off randomly to make it look like you’re at home, even when you’re not. Finally, the plug is easy to set up. Just download the app, plug in the device, and control your outdoor appliances from anywhere.