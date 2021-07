The drama continues. Acknowledging its terrible communication on this topic, Microsoft now says it will review its Windows 11 system requirements. “The intention [here] is to acknowledge and clarify the confusion caused by our PC Health Check tool, share more details as to why we updated the system requirements for Windows 11[,] and set the path for how we will learn and adjust,” a new Windows Insider blog post reads. “We are making changes based on feedback, including ensuring we have the ability for Windows Insiders to install Windows 11 on 7th generation [Intel Core] processors to give us more data about performance and security, updating our PC Health check app to provide more clarity, and committing to more technical detail on the principles behind our decisions.”