Albert Siewert, of Niles
Albert Siewert, 83, of Niles, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at St. Joseph Medical Center in Indiana. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Swem Chapel and Cremation Service, 301 W. Front St., in Buchanan, with Pastor Scott Smith officiating. Friends may visit from 1 until 2 p.m., Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Portage Prairie United Methodist Church or the Buchanan Moose Lodge 449. Those wishing to share a memory of Albert online may do so at swemchapel.com.leaderpub.com