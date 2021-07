So let me start off by saying I love seeing historical things. I like to know how a city has progressed over the years and seeing remnants of those things. We were a part of the big 4th of July weekend parade in Canyon on Saturday, and as we were all queued up in line with our float and vehicles, we were killing a little time. We were lined up right in front of the First United Bank Center and there were a couple of historic plaques to read.