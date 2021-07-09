Cancel
The Reel Buzz: 'Black Widow' and 15 other movies to watch this weekend

By Audacy Staff
Here's a list of movies to watch the weekend of July 10, including 'Black Widow,' 'Scales,' 'The Loneliest Whale' and many more.

Moviesgamingideology.com

Black Widow Free Stream Warning: Watching Marvel Movies Online Can Be Expensive

Anyone thinking of watching the latest blockbuster Marvel movie online for free may want to reconsider. The highly anticipated Black Widow movie, starring Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh, has just been released in theaters and via Premier Access on Disney+, but fans are warned of the dangers of trying to watch this latest addition to the Avengers franchise. without paying for the privilege.
Movieseastidahonews.com

‘Black Widow’ definitely a Marvel movie – for better and for worse

It seems like it’s been forever since an entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has graced screens at the local multiplex. In fact, the last MCU flick we got to see in theaters was “Spider-Man: Far From Home” which hit screens a full two years ago. So sitting down to watch “Black Widow,” the long-delayed latest MCU movie, in a dark movie theater with a bunch of other movie fans seems like a major return to normality in the wake of COVID.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

How a Black Widow 2 movie could happen

Black Widow spoilers follow. Black Widow is finally here, and with it the final chapter in Scarlett Johansson's time with Marvel (or so we're led to believe). But just because Natasha Romanoff is gone doesn't mean the Black Widow franchise is dead. The movie confirmed was that Black Widow is...
Moviesgamerevolution.com

Here’s the correct Marvel movies watch order following Black Widow

With the recent release of Black Widow, there’s once again a new order to watch the Marvel movies. With 24 movies, 3 TV shows, and even more in the way, you might need a watch order to help make sense of the MCU. Like the Avengers, we’re here to save the day, with an updated watch order that’ll help you make sense of the MCU following Black Widow.
Kankakee Daily Journal

REEL TALK: 'Black Widow' proves dull and timid

How many origin stories can there be in the Marvel Universe? The number seems to go beyond infinity as is demonstrated in the latest story, “Black Widow.”. The film stars Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff, the infamous traumatized Avenger who sacrificed herself for the greater good at the end of “Avengers: End Game.” The true stars, however, are Florence Pugh and David Harbour as Natasha’s little sister and father, respectively. THIS is the story we wanted, but unfortunately, we didn’t get enough of it.
MoviesPosted by
The Week

Black Widow is the next step for female superhero movies

When it comes to Marvel's newest film, Black Widow, you have to dig a little to describe its laudable "firsts." It isn't the first female-directed superhero movie (Wonder Woman), or the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first female-fronted film (Captain Marvel). It wasn't even going to be the first female-fronted superhero movie to come out in 2020, since both Birds of Prey and Wonder Woman 1984 beat it to the draw (Black Widow's Friday release date reflects its many pandemic-related delays). Still, you can find ways to make the movie novel if you extend yourself: Black Widow technically holds the distinction of being "the first ever mainstream, big-budget Hollywood summer movie with Jewish women" as its star and producer, director, and supporting actress, The Times of Israel points out.
MoviesSlate

Black Widow Is Too Late to Be the Movie She Deserved

This article contains spoilers for Black Widow. If you lay out all of the Marvel movies in a chronological line according to the events depicted therein, the latest entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Widow, actually falls somewhere in the middle, in the interbellum period between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. While it’s not impossible to make a compelling prequel or midquel (see, for example, the recent Planet of the Apes trilogy, or Alien: Covenant), it’s also a notoriously difficult feat to pull off. That Black Widow has to contend with this problem is a reminder of why it’s coming so late to begin with: For whatever reason, Marvel has been resistant to the idea of a female-led superhero movie until very recently—2019’s Captain Marvel was the first, despite being the 21st installment of the franchise, and Black Widow is now the second. The delay also means that Black Widow is also coming out after its main character’s death, bringing up yet another problem: Where’s the suspense in the story if you already know how it ends? It’s this question that plagues the film. While fun, Black Widow can’t credit what thrills it has to its title character. It’s less the superhero’s long-awaited breakout film than the ghost of the standalone that should have been.
MoviesComicBook

Black Widow Suffers Worst Box Office "Collapse" in MCU History

Just over a week after helping bring the box office back to life, Black Widow has started its rapid descent, potentially quicker than what most theaters insiders even anticipated. After last weekend's pandemic record-setting $80 million opening haul, Black Widow dropped 67.5-percent in its second week, another Marvel record in and of itself. Over the course of its second weekend in theaters, Black Widow collected just $26 million at the domestic office.
Movieshollywood-elsewhere.com

“Black Widow” Hasn’t Been Scolded Enough

16 days ago a major Time magazine piece, written by Eliana Dockterman, celebrated the coming of Black Widow (Disney, 7.9), and particularly the rugged, progressive, toughed-up de-sexualizing of Scarlett Johansson‘s Natasha Romanoff. And that the movie did. What sector of your ticket-buying audience was revved by this strategy, apart from educated urban progressive women?
TV ShowsPosted by
CinemaBlend

9 Florence Pugh Movies And TV Shows To Watch If You Like The Black Widow Star

Florence Pugh is a rising star that has already built an impressive resume of movies and television projects. In July 2021, Pugh stepped into the world of Marvel in one of her biggest roles yet: Yelena Belova in Black Widow. This movie will make Pugh an even bigger star, however, long before Black Widow, Florence Pugh movies and TV shows have captivated viewers and made them rethink those trips with Swedish cults.

