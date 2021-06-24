Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Georgia sued for ban on gender-affirming care under Medicaid

Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 18 days ago

ATLANTA — (AP) — Two transgender women are suing the state of Georgia, saying they've been denied access to gender-affirming health care under its Medicaid program.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed the federal lawsuit Thursday in Atlanta on behalf of Shon Thomas and Gwendolyn Cheney. The suit says Georgia bans gender-affirming surgeries in violation of the U.S. Constitution, the Affordable Care Act and the Medicaid Act.

A spokeswoman for the Georgia Department of Community Health, which is named as a defendant in the lawsuit, did not immediately respond Thursday to an email seeking comment on the lawsuit.

Many surgical treatments that are used to treat gender dysphoria are covered by Georgia Medicaid when they are used to treat non-transgender people for other conditions, the lawsuit says. Georgia's Medicaid exclusion “incorrectly characterizes their gender-confirming health care needs as ‘cosmetic’ and/or ‘experimental or investigational,’ when the medical community recognizes that they are effective treatments for gender dysphoria," the lawsuit says.

Thomas and Cheney, who both live in the Atlanta area, have been denied care that would be available to them if they weren't transgender, ACLU attorney Taylor Brown said in a news release.

“This is discrimination and it is against the law,” Brown said. "At a time when many in our country are having long overdue conversations about racial disparities in our health care system, it is important that the health care needs of Black transgender people, like Ms. Thomas and Ms. Cheney, are a part of that conversation.”

The ACLU says Georgia is one of 10 states that doesn't allow transgender adults to receive gender-affirming care under Medicaid.

The lawsuit seeks class action status and asks a judge to order Georgia to stop enforcing the exclusion and to order state health officials to provide Medicaid coverage to those who are eligible for transition-related surgical care.

Cheney, 60, said the denial of care has kept her from living a full life.

“Having access to this care would give me a chance to actually live as who I am,” Cheney said in the release. "I want to be all that I can be and I can’t be that with gender dysphoria. It’s a chance to have a normal life without depression and anxiety.”

Thomas, 45, said it seems that transgender people in the South are “only tolerated not accepted.”

“Even when it comes to health care, we are only given the bare minimum to exist," she said. “It keeps me depressed. I think about it all the time, and it feels like there is no way out.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
50K+
Followers
54K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Transgender Women#Transgender Health Care#Ap#Georgia Medicaid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
ACLU
News Break
Department of Health
Related
HealthSFGate

Costs watched as Medicaid managed care begins in N. Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — After six years of preparations and delays, most of North Carolina's Medicaid recipients switched over to managed care Thursday with its developers hopeful the changes will mean improved health outcomes and controlled costs. “It’s been a long time coming,” said Rep. Donny Lambeth, a Forsyth County...
Virginia StateFauquier Times-Democrat

Virginia will expand mental health coverage under Medicaid

For years, mental health treatment for many Virginians has followed a predictable pattern, said Anna Mendez, executive director of the Charlottesville-based nonprofit Partner for Mental Health. “For community providers like us, a family member will call and say their loved one is in crisis,” Mendez said. “And we can tell...
New York City, NYBrooklyn Daily Eagle

NYS Office of Mental Health and Department of Financial Services Announce NY Insurance Carriers Complying with State Requirements to Provide Coverage for All Gender-Affirming Treatments

The NYS Office of Mental Health (OMH) and Department of Financial Services (DFS) today announced that insurance carriers in New York are complying with new State requirements to provide coverage for all gender-affirming treatments for gender dysphoria. Previously, many of these plans excluded some or all gender-affirming treatments as cosmetic.
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

Many Medicaid users in North Carolina unaware of managed care change

North Carolina is shifting over a million Medicaid recipients to a managed care program July 1, but a new report highlights that the majority of residents knew little or nothing about the changes. Published by North Carolina for Better Medicaid, the survey reported 62 percent of North Carolinians knew "little...
Health ServicesThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

BRICE WIGGINS: Managed care still best approach for Medicaid

By now, it’s no secret to Mississippians that a health corporation operating as one of Mississippi’s Medicaid managed care organizations (MCOs), has entered into a settlement with Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch. Kudos to Fitch and her team! The allegations – that they over-billed the Division of Medicaid for drug...
Oklahoma Statepublicradiotulsa.org

Advocates Celebrate Start Of Benefits Under Oklahoma Medicaid Expansion

More than 120,000 uninsured Oklahomans get health coverage Thursday when voter-approved Medicaid expansion takes effect. Voters narrowly approved a state constitutional amendment last June to make more working adults eligible for the program. It was put on the ballot through the initiative petition process after lawmakers declined to expand Medicaid for years.
Florida Statecbs12.com

Florida transgender athlete ban challenged, teen girl suing DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A 13-year-old Broward County soccer player and her parents are challenging a new state law that bans transgender female athletes from participating on girls’ and women’s sports teams, arguing that it is unconstitutional and “ignores basic medical science” about trans students. The measure (SB 1028), one of...
Baltimore, MDMedicalXpress

COVID-19 pandemic linked to reduced access to gender-affirming care in 76 countries

A survey offered to transgender and nonbinary people across six continents and in thirteen languages shows that during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic, many faced reduced access to gender-affirming resources, and this reduction was linked to poorer mental health. Brooke Jarrett of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Baltimore, Maryland, and colleagues present the findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on July 9.
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

Iowa Medicaid officials seek 3rd managed care organization

Iowa Medicaid officials will begin accepting applications in December for a third managed care organization to join its Medicaid program, according to Iowa Public Radio. The state's current MCOs are Amerigroup and Iowa Total Care. Both payers joined the state on July 1, 2019, one day after UnitedHealthcare officially left, the article said.
Ohio StateSpringfield News Sun

Ohio to expand Medicaid coverage for new moms

Ohio plans to let more women be eligible for Medicaid for a year after giving birth, which advocates hope will lead to more new moms getting the care they need. When the American Rescue Plan passed, it included federal support for states that expand eligibility for Medicaid coverage for women until a baby’s first birthday. The newly based state budget calls for Ohio Medicaid to take up this offer, as long as the federal government signs off.
Missouri StateKBOE Radio

COVID SURGING IN MISSOURI AS DELTA VARIANT OVERWHELMS HOSPITALS

(ABC News) Missouri is among a growing list of states that have seen rising infections, with new cases increasing 46% over the last two weeks, from June 23 to July 7, with an average of 1,111 per week, up from 759 two weeks prior, according data from the Department of Health and Human Services. Over the past five weeks, infections have risen 180%.
Utah StatePosted by
The Hill

Utah governor apologizes for vaccine data error

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) apologized on Monday after his administration discovered a state agency had inadvertently misstated the number of residents who had received a vaccine against the coronavirus. In a letter to his constituents, Cox said some federal doses had been double-counted. The new count means just over...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy