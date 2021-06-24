Dolores Park's extravagant Light House condo returns to the market at a discounted $6 million

Some homes are made for livin' while others are made for gawking. Our mouths are agape at this rose-colored Bloomfield Hills showstopper. Built in 1993, "A Home Like No Place Else," as it was named by the home's architect Bob Bryce, draws from Frank Lloyd Wright's Usonian design with funky and contemporary touches. The home, which sits on more than an acre, features 4 bedrooms, 6.5 baths, and 8,276 square feet of open living space, including custom Art Deco and fiber optic design choices throughout. Lots of natural light pours in through the home's massive windows and love of glass bricks, especially those lining the jaw-dropping staircase. Bryce, who received some attention in the local news when the home was built as the home's exterior is a muted, dusty rose color, selected Fiora De Rosa marble to carry the rose color throughout the space, which is largely white with hints of pastels. Each bedroom have ensuite bathrooms while the lower level is dedicated to entertaining and relaxing. (Hot stone sauna, anyone?) As for the exterior, the grounds feature manicured landscaping, and cascading stone steps that lead to the walk-out on the lower level.