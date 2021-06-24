Joshua Bassett Opens Up About Sexuality

Ben Higgins has been part of Bachelor Nation ever since he appeared as a contestant on Season 11 of "The Bachelorette" competing for Kaitlyn Bristowe's love. He came in third place and was named the Bachelor for the show's 20th season. After telling both his final two contestants Lauren Bushnell and JoJo Fletcher that he loved them (a "Bachelor" first!), he got down on one knee and proposed to Lauren. The couple stayed together for over a year, even getting their own spin-off "Lauren and Ben: Happily Ever After?", before calling it quits, per People. Lauren went on to eventually marry country singer Chris Lane. The two recently welcomed their first child together.