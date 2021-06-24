Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Joshua Bassett Opens Up About Sexuality

By Trey Alston
papermag.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a couple of months of keeping fans in the dark about his sexuality, Joshua Bassett has revealed that he's a member of the LGBTQ+ community. In a new interview with GQ, he's opened up about how he identifies and feels so that the entire world can understand him. Instead...

www.papermag.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexuality#The High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Olivia Rodrigo Has a New Boyfriend—& He’s Not a Musician Like Her Ex Joshua Bassett

Since the release of her 2021 song “Driver’s License,” there’s been a lot of interest in Olivia Rodrigo’s boyfriend and who she’s dating. Rodrigo made her Hollywood debut in 2019 as the lead in Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, but it wasn’t until the release of “Driver’s License,” a breakup ballad believed to be about her co-star Joshua Bassett, and her debut album, Sour, that she became the superstar we know today.
Chicago, ILwfav951.com

Joshua Bassett ‘Lets Go’ Of Olivia Rodrigo In New Song

Joshua Bassett is letting go of his onscreen relationship with Olivia Rodrigo in a new song that will be featured on the next High School Musical: The Musical: The Series episode. A video was posted online of him singing the lyrics… “I love you so much that I’ve got to...
Los Angeles, CAETOnline.com

Olivia Rodrigo Kisses Producer Adam Faze in Los Angeles

Olivia Rodrigo is cozying up to a new guy. The "Drivers License" singer was snapped kissing producer Adam Faze over the weekend in Los Angeles. In pictures published by Page Six, 18-year-old Rodrigo and 24-year-old Faze share a kiss while leaning against an Audi. Rodrigo also smiled big while leaning into him and giving him a hug.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Olivia Rodrigo Spotted Packing on the PDA With Producer Adam Faze, Seemingly Confirms Romance

Making it official? Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze shared a PDA-filled moment together weeks after fans began to wonder whether they were more than just friends. The duo were spotted sharing a kiss in Los Angeles in photos obtained by Page Six on Monday, July 12. The pics also showed the 18-year-old singer playfully holding the 24-year-old producer’s face in her hands before they embraced each other.
Women's Healthklif.com

Amanda Knox Opens Up About Her Painful Miscarriage

Amanda Knox is recounting the pain and “betrayal” she felt after suffering a miscarriage. Opening up in a new episode of her podcast “Labyrinths,” Knox admitted that she and husband Christopher Robinson had been trying for a baby, but the joy of finally getting pregnant would soon be overshadowed by the death of their unborn child.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Megan Fox opens up about being perceived as a ‘shallow succubus’

Megan Fox has opened up about how the public perception of her as a “shallow succubus” dictated the types of roles she was offered. Fox – who first found mainstream fame in 2007’s Transformers – has previously spoken out against the pervading misogyny that impacted her career.“I think there has been a pervasive perception of me as a shallow succubus, if that makes any sense, for at least the first decade of my career,” she told The Washington Post.“And then that started to change more recently as people revisited my interviews, listened to me speak and started to see...
CelebritiesPopculture

Kane Brown Opens up About ‘the Hardest Part’ of His Past Year

Kane Brown is one of the few Black artists who have found success in country music, but the 27-year-old doesn't want the color of his skin to overshadow any of his achievements. In a candid conversation for Billboard along with fellow country music boundary-breakers Mickey Guyton and Brothers Osborne, Brown revealed that his recent career achievement of winning his first ACM Award for Video fo the Year for "Worldwide Beautiful" made him feel tokenized, which caused him to question the success he experienced.
CelebritiesEffingham Radio

Pete Davidson Opens Up About Tattoos

Pete Davidson recently revealed that he’s getting all of his tattoos removed, and now, he’s opening up to People about his decision to make “smarter choices.” The Saturday Night Live star shares that he is teamed up with smartwater to launch the first-ever Rehydration Day, set for July 5th, when many people needed to replenish after a holiday weekend.
Indiana Statenickiswift.com

Ben Higgins Opens Up About Being In A 'Low Place'

Ben Higgins has been part of Bachelor Nation ever since he appeared as a contestant on Season 11 of "The Bachelorette" competing for Kaitlyn Bristowe's love. He came in third place and was named the Bachelor for the show's 20th season. After telling both his final two contestants Lauren Bushnell and JoJo Fletcher that he loved them (a "Bachelor" first!), he got down on one knee and proposed to Lauren. The couple stayed together for over a year, even getting their own spin-off "Lauren and Ben: Happily Ever After?", before calling it quits, per People. Lauren went on to eventually marry country singer Chris Lane. The two recently welcomed their first child together.
CelebritiesEffingham Radio

Jada Pinkett Smith Opens Up About Past Addiction Issues

Jada Pinkett-Smith has opened up about her past drug addictions. Smith revealed on Red Table Talk that she would combine wine and other alcohol with ecstasy and weed. She explained, “Drinking red wine for me was like drinking glasses of water. Because I’m used to that hard hit. I was drinking hard in high school, too, and when I got out here I was doing cocktails. So, ecstasy, alcohol, weed. Let me tell you, I was having myself a little ball.”
Musictownandcountrymag.com

Madonna's Latest Collaborator Opens Up About Their Next Project

Madonna has a long history with film. It's not her acting career that distinguishes the pop star, but her uncanny ability to spot up-and-coming directors before they've hit it big. Before he was an Academy Award-nominated auteur, David Fincher directed Madonna in four iconic music videos, including "Express Yourself" and "Vogue." Mark Romanek, the filmmaker whose take on "Bedtime Story" got Madonna into the Museum of Modern Art, went on to direct Never Let Me Go and the Robin Williams thriller One Hour Photo. And of course there's her ex-husband Guy Ritchie, who has become synonymous with action-packed blockbusters, but probably the less said about that the better.
Relationshipskicks96.com

Gwen Stefani Shares First Full Family Photo From Her Wedding

Thank you Gwen for sharing all these wedding pictures! We now have our first look at the Blake Shelton family. On Wednesday morning (July 7) Gwen posted another stunning photo from her weekend wedding to Blake Shelton. It's an official family photo, with her boys looking sharp in suits. Stefani...
Celebritieskisswtlz.com

Cardi B opens up about her Pregnancy

Fans were made aware that Cardi B is pregnant after her performance on the BET Awards with the Migos. Well now, she has unleashed many photos from her maternity shoot and has revealed how she feels about being a mother again. Many fans are aware of the trials and tribulations...

Comments / 0

Community Policy