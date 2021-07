The death of Pop Smoke remains one of the most heartbreaking tragedies in hip-hop in 2020. The late rapper was positioned for a takeover in the music industry and the success of Meet The Woo 2 only cemented it. Fortunately, his team and 50 Cent properly unveiled the first posthumous album from Pop last year. Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon was one of the most commercially successful albums of 2020. However, fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of another posthumous body of work from Pop Smoke.