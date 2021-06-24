UIC Researchers Using Inexpensive Nanomaterial to Develop High-Performance SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test

New biodegradable nanoparticles for photodynamic therapy that enter cancer cells and ‘shut down’ their mitochondria power stations co-designed by TU/e researchers. An emerging nanomedicine cancer treatment involving the injection of tiny nanoparticles carrying compounds that can poison cancerous cells has many benefits. This so-called photodynamic therapy (PDT) is non-toxic and it doesn’t involve invasive surgery. A team led by Jan van Hest from Eindhoven University of Technology in collaboration with researchers from China and the UK have designed a new PDT nanoparticle that attack cancerous cells in a novel way: they enter cells and shut down their power stations – their mitochondria – making the therapy much more effective. This new research has been published in Angewandte Chemie.