Chicago, IL

UIC Researchers Using Inexpensive Nanomaterial to Develop High-Performance SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test

By Leo O'Connor
360dx.com
 17 days ago

NEW YORK ─ University of Illinois at Chicago researchers are leveraging graphene, a nanomaterial with exceptional strength and conductivity, to develop diagnostic tests for SARS-CoV-2 active infection and other indications. In a study published recently in ACS Nano, the researchers described a new chemistry process to grow antibodies that detect...

www.360dx.com
City
Chicago, IL
