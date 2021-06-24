NewSight Reality Achieves Key Milestone With Demonstration Of Breakthrough Technology Supporting Its Next-Generation Transparent Optical Module (TOM)

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., Jun 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NewSight Reality, Inc. today announced the successful demonstration of breakthrough core technology at the heart of its Transparent Optical Module (TOM). NSR will begin public demonstrations of the core technology in July. NSR continues its collaboration with United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) in advancing the development and capabilities of TOM.

TOM is a proprietary near-eye display that takes a completely new and simple approach to augmented reality (AR)/mixed reality (MR) displays (XR). Integrating all the elements of augmented reality, TOM replaces the light engine and optical engine with a multi-layer, hermetically sealed transparent module. This technology is fundamentally different from existing AR technologies by providing innovative and disruptive features, such as:

Weight < 2 grams based on scalability desired

Thickness < 2mm, embeddable into prescription or planar glasses or headsets

Transparency ~90%

Curved, monocular or binocular applications

Field calibration not required if dropped (hermetically sealed)

Highly efficient - energy usage and heat dissipation permit high brightness in daylight application

"We are not competing with the large manufacturers or enterprise integrators that are building XR solutions," said Phil Garfinkle, CEO of NewSight Reality. "We are providing next-generation display and optics that will integrate with and improve XR products and solutions to deliver the true promise and value the market expects."

NewSight Reality has reimagined the display from the ground up, creating a sleek, single package that dramatically improves the functionality and usability of augmented reality in both enterprise and consumer application environments.

In conjunction with NewSight Reality's latest milestone achievement, the company will be seeking its first round of strategic investment to help further accelerate the delivery, scale, and market development of its proprietary TOM solution. The company is targeting a raise of $10 million to $20 million for this round and will be scheduling private demonstrations of the TOM technology as part of the process.

About NewSight Reality, Inc.

NewSight Reality, Inc. (NSR) has established a world-renowned team of experts to deliver and navigate its technology into modular plug-in solutions for the next generation of XR displays. NewSight Reality currently has seven patents issued in the United States and around the world, with another 30+ applications pending. NSR's recent contract award from the US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) Directorate of Science and Technology is helping to drive the advanced development and testing of a prototype of its Transparent Optical Module (TOM). NSR has established national and international partnerships to speed the development, integration, and testing of its near-eye display technology.

To learn more about NewSight Reality, Inc., please visit www.NewSightReality.com.

Media Contact

Jessica Smith jessica@newswire.com

Phil Garfinkle pgarfinkle@newsightreality.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newsight-reality-achieves-key-milestone-with-demonstration-of-breakthrough-technology-supporting-its-next-generation-transparent-optical-module-tom-301319744.html

SOURCE NewSight Reality, Inc.