Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

NewSight Reality Achieves Key Milestone With Demonstration Of Breakthrough Technology Supporting Its Next-Generation Transparent Optical Module (TOM)

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 17 days ago

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., Jun 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NewSight Reality, Inc. today announced the successful demonstration of breakthrough core technology at the heart of its Transparent Optical Module (TOM). NSR will begin public demonstrations of the core technology in July. NSR continues its collaboration with United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) in advancing the development and capabilities of TOM.

TOM is a proprietary near-eye display that takes a completely new and simple approach to augmented reality (AR)/mixed reality (MR) displays (XR). Integrating all the elements of augmented reality, TOM replaces the light engine and optical engine with a multi-layer, hermetically sealed transparent module. This technology is fundamentally different from existing AR technologies by providing innovative and disruptive features, such as:

  • Weight < 2 grams based on scalability desired
  • Thickness < 2mm, embeddable into prescription or planar glasses or headsets
  • Transparency ~90%
  • Curved, monocular or binocular applications
  • Field calibration not required if dropped (hermetically sealed)
  • Highly efficient - energy usage and heat dissipation permit high brightness in daylight application

"We are not competing with the large manufacturers or enterprise integrators that are building XR solutions," said Phil Garfinkle, CEO of NewSight Reality. "We are providing next-generation display and optics that will integrate with and improve XR products and solutions to deliver the true promise and value the market expects."

NewSight Reality has reimagined the display from the ground up, creating a sleek, single package that dramatically improves the functionality and usability of augmented reality in both enterprise and consumer application environments.

In conjunction with NewSight Reality's latest milestone achievement, the company will be seeking its first round of strategic investment to help further accelerate the delivery, scale, and market development of its proprietary TOM solution. The company is targeting a raise of $10 million to $20 million for this round and will be scheduling private demonstrations of the TOM technology as part of the process.

About NewSight Reality, Inc.

NewSight Reality, Inc. (NSR) has established a world-renowned team of experts to deliver and navigate its technology into modular plug-in solutions for the next generation of XR displays. NewSight Reality currently has seven patents issued in the United States and around the world, with another 30+ applications pending. NSR's recent contract award from the US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) Directorate of Science and Technology is helping to drive the advanced development and testing of a prototype of its Transparent Optical Module (TOM). NSR has established national and international partnerships to speed the development, integration, and testing of its near-eye display technology.

To learn more about NewSight Reality, Inc., please visit www.NewSightReality.com.

Media Contact

Jessica Smith jessica@newswire.com

Phil Garfinkle pgarfinkle@newsightreality.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newsight-reality-achieves-key-milestone-with-demonstration-of-breakthrough-technology-supporting-its-next-generation-transparent-optical-module-tom-301319744.html

SOURCE NewSight Reality, Inc.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
798
Followers
30K+
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Optics#Optical Module#Generation#Augmented Reality#Newsight Reality Inc#Nsr#Ussocom#Ar#Newsight Reality
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
EngineeringScience Now

Powering the future: Challenges and opportunities in creating next-generation battery technologies

Digital technologies have advanced at an astounding pace in the past few decades. Smartphones and other personal communication devices are now as ubiquitous as personal computers and TVs, often replacing them. Devices are more connected than ever, with huge amounts of information being collected and analyzed every second. Autonomous electric vehicles are no longer relegated to sci-fi movies and comics but will soon be parked in millions of driveways across the globe. All of these data-intensive technologies require a constant source of power—which is often stored in batteries. Today’s battery technology is lagging behind adjacent technological advances, with most devices using lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries that bring with them a host of concerns. Li is a scarce and limited resource, and its mining has negative impacts on the environment. Li-ion batteries are prone to thermal runaway, potentially causing fires and explosions, and are also difficult to recycle, creating further environmental hazards. To create the much-desired unified energy platform of the future that brings together renewable energy resources, electric transportation, and a connected Internet of Things, a new solution for battery technology will need to be found. This webinar will explore how current challenges can be overcome through the application of advances in new materials, and what the future of battery technology might hold for building a better, greener, and fully interconnected world.
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

Next generation jammer mid-band receives milestone C approval

The U.S. Navy’s Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) program received Milestone C approval from Frederick J. Stefany, acting Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition on June 28, 2021. This decision gives NGJ-MB the green light to enter the Production and Deployment phase and proceed with Low...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

AMP Robotics Achieves Data Milestones and Recycling Automation Breakthrough

At WasteExpo 2021 in Las Vegas, AMP Robotics Corp. (“AMP”), a pioneer in AI, robotics, and infrastructure for the waste and recycling industry, announced key company milestones executing against its plan to sustainably improve and scale the recovery of recyclables. These achievements coincide with the company’s ongoing market expansion and continued innovation cycle to modernize the domestic and global recycling system.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
MyChesCo

assisTek Announces the Launch of Its Next Generation Platform for Clinical Trials

DOYLESTOWN, PA — assisTek has announced the release of the next generation of its electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) platform. Fully cloud-based, the updated platform includes enhancements for patients, clinical teams, sponsors, and contract research organizations (CROs). It is electronic, secure, and in alignment with best practices for collection of clinical outcomes.
Softwarefederalnewsnetwork.com

JAIC CTO discusses the benefits of next generation technologies

Nand Mulchandani, chief technology officer for the Defense Department’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, joined Aileen Black on Leaders and Legends to discuss leadership and change in adopting new technologies. Mulchandani brings more than 25 years of industry experience and leadership, as a serial entrepreneur and senior technology executive, to his...
TechnologyPosted by
Forbes

Marvell Extends Its 5G Leadership With Next-Generation Silicon

I have written about Marvell extensively in the past, and I continue to be impressed with its leadership in 5G silicon. The company’s DPU announcement this week during Mobile World Congress Barcelona, in my mind, furthers its momentum. My firm was recently briefed by Marvell executives and I would like to share my takeaways.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Software Market Past Research, Deep Analysis and Present Data With IBM, PerkinElmer, Illumina, Beckman Coulter Genomics, GATC Biotech Ag, Bina Technologies

NGS is a technology that allows millions and billions of DNA strands to be sequenced through massive parallelization. This technique is also known as high throughput sequencing. NGS minimizes the need for fragment cloning methods used in Sanger genome sequencing. Low cost, high precision and speed, as well as precise results, even from a low sample volume, are the main advantages of NGS over the Sanger sequencing method.
Industrytheclevelandamerican.com

Next Generation Solar Cell Technology| Time to contemplate Benefits

The Solar cell makes the potential hit for the last quarterly earnings report and the MeyerBurger gives the detailed note for the hit. Some of the members are speaking historically and they have been scaling solar panel technology for the market for decades. The professionals are also interested in the technology platform and they had the appropriate investors to consider this serious report. But they are said that the efficiency brings the price down. This feature is beneficial for the buyers and it was considered as the greatest benefit of the solar panel efficiency per watt and we are getting everything cheaper with the help of this growth.
NFLthefastmode.com

It’s a Whole New Metaverse: Utilizing Optical Wireless Communication to Support XR Technologies and Experiences Featured

It wasn’t long ago that the “metaverse” was a make-believe place, in the true sense of the term. A term first used by sci-fi writer (and Blue Origin’s first employee) Neal Stephenson in his 1992 novel, Snow Crash, it described a space shared by physical and augmented reality (AR). Today, that world is rapidly forming into what Stephenson imagined would replace the Internet. Just consider this: In 2020, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR) - XR tech - were the focus of CES®. Nearly every announcement, booth and pressroom conversation focused on how XR will become a new way of life. During the CES Digital Health Summit, for example, attendees watched a compelling documentary about a community hospital that used VR to create patient-focused addiction treatment.
Personal FinancePosted by
TheStreet

SmartMetric Announces Breakthrough Anti-spoofing Technology For Its Advanced Fingerprint Biometric Safeguarded Credit And Debit Cards

SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME): SmartMetric has invented a hardware and software solution that detects whether or not the finger being used to activate the card is from an actual person or not. This "liveness detection" anti-spoofing technology developed by SmartMetric is designed to defeat attempted use of fake fingerprints using...
Electronicsfinchannel.com

Nokia launches next-generation AirScale 5G portfolio powered by ReefShark technology

The FINANCIAL -- Nokia announced the global launch of its latest range of industry-leading AirScale 5G products covering baseband, remote radio heads, and massive MIMO active antennas with digital beamforming. The innovative solutions are powered by the latest generation of Nokia’s ReefShark System-on-Chip (SoC) chipsets and deliver the highest capacity and network performance while enabling efficient deployments and operation. The rollout of the new products is already underway.
TechnologyTimes Union

Next-Generation Cartesian Geometry EDXRF Spectrometer Set to Transform XRF Technology

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) July 06, 2021. Applied Rigaku Technologies, Inc., a division of Rigaku Corporation, introduces NEX CG II, a powerful second-generation benchtop energy dispersive X-ray fluorescence (EDXRF) spectrometer. NEX CG II is a multi-element, multi-purpose analyzer that delivers rapid qualitative and quantitative elemental analyses and addresses needs across many industries. It provides non-destructive analysis of sodium to uranium in almost any matrix.
TechnologyEurekAlert

DGIST launched 'Institute of Next-generation Semiconductor convergence Technology (INST)'

DGIST (Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology) DGIST opened INST to support the creation and further commercialization of next-generation semiconductor convergence technologies. President Young Kuk, DGIST, as well as other prominent administrators and academic members, attended the opening ceremony. Since 2011, DGIST has established the "Seven Core Public Infrastructure...
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Coronavirus Impact Editon of Infrared Sensor Module for Mobile Equipment Coronavirus Impact Editon of Detailed Impact Analysis of COVID-19, Future Growth Companies, Opportunities and Challenges Hamamatsu Photonics, Excelitas Technologies, Murata Manufacturing, Raytheon, InfraTec

Global Coronavirus pandemic has impacted all industries across the globe, Infrared Sensor Module for Mobile Equipment market being no exception. As Global economy heads towards major recession post 2009 crisis, Cognitive Market Research has published a recent study which meticulously studies impact of this crisis on Global Infrared Sensor Module for Mobile Equipment market and suggests possible measures to curtail them. This press release is a snapshot of research study and further information can be gathered by accessing complete report.
Electronicsthefastmode.com

Nokia’s 400G Everywhere: Optimizing IP/Optical networks with Next Generation Coherent Optics Featured

Nokia’s 400G Everywhere, launched by Nokia in May last year, introduces the fifth generation of digital coherent optics for the transport network, enabling 400G Ethernet connectivity from the metro edge all the way to subsea communications. To learn how 400G Everywhere is transforming today’s IP-Optical networking, in particular, its role in optimizing today’s networks for a wide range of applications, Tara Neal from The Fast Mode spoke to Serge Melle, Director Product Marketing, IP-Optical Networks at Nokia.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Exela Technologies (XELA) Expands its Offering of Robotic Process Automation with Intelligent Document Processing

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA), a global business process automation (BPA) leader, today expands its offering in AI-enabled automation in the BPA space with Intelligent Document Processing (“IDP”) combined with its robotic process automation platform (“EON”). This industry leading automation solution is deployed in the healthcare and public sector and further cements Exela as one of the leaders in the industry.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ColorTokens Launches Xaccess, Extending Its Xtended ZeroTrust™ SaaS Platform For Zero Trust Access

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorTokens, a Zero Trust cybersecurity platform company, announced the launch of its Xaccess product, a SaaS module within its Xtended ZeroTrust™ Platform, that allows its customers to provide secure Zero Trust access for remote employees, third parties, or contractors from distributed locations as they connect with their cloud or data center-based applications or data. Further, when combined with broader capabilities in the Xtended ZeroTrust™ Platform, Xaccess uniquely offers customers a single integrated solution across multiple user access needs and across cloud or hybrid applications and data stores.
Technologyaithority.com

Hitachi Astemo Americas And Light Collaborate On Development Of ADAS Technology

Light’s Clarity depth perception platform enables autonomous vehicles and advanced driver assist systems (ADAS) to see more and see further than existing sensor solutions. Hitachi Astemo Americas, Inc., and Light, a leading provider of depth perception for vehicles, have begun “proof of concept” development of a forward-facing perception system for use with advanced driver assistance systems.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Global Military Robots And Autonomous Systems Market Report 2021: Evolution Of Airborne Military Robot Systems, Technologies, Markets, And Outlays (Expenditures) Over The Next 8 Years

DUBLIN, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Military Robots and Autonomous Systems - Market and Technology Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Military Robots and Autonomous Systems Report 2021 examines, analyzes, and predicts the evolution of airborne military robot systems, technologies, markets, and outlays...

Comments / 0

Community Policy