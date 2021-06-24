Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Medicure Announces Appointment Of David Gurvey As Chief Financial Officer

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 18 days ago

WINNIPEG, MB, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Medicure Inc. (" Medicure" or the " Company") (TSXV: MPH) (OTC: MCUJF), a company focused on the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products for patients and prescribers in the United States market, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David Gurvey (CPA, CMA, B.Sc.) as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 28, 2021.

Mr. Gurvey is an accomplished finance leader with an established track record of strong financial stewardship and strategically building company value. He previously held the position of Chief Financial Officer for DiaMedica Therapeutics, where he was involved in key strategic transactions contributing to growth in company value from $2.4 million to $40 million. He has the capabilities and qualifications to accelerate Medicure's growth and business strategy.

On behalf of the Board of Directors and management, Albert D. Friesen, PhD, CEO and Chair of the Board of Directors, stated, "We are pleased to have David join Medicure. His experience and gift of translating strategic vision into operational execution will further strengthen our ability to achieve Medicure's corporate goals and vision."

About Medicure Inc.Medicure is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the U.S. cardiovascular market. The present focus of the Company is the marketing and distribution of AGGRASTAT ® (tirofiban hydrochloride) injection and ZYPITAMAG ® (pitavastatin) tablets in the United States, where they are sold through the Company's U.S. subsidiary, Medicure Pharma Inc. Medicure also operates Marley Drug, Inc. ("Marley"), a pharmacy located in North Carolina that offers an Extended Supply mail order drug program serving 49 of 50 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico. Marley is committed to improving the health status of its patients and the communities they serve while reducing overall health care costs for employers and other health care consumers. For more information visit www.marleydrug.com. To learn more about The Extended Supply Generic Drug Program call 800.286.6781 or email info@marleydrug.com. For more information on Medicure please visit www.medicure.com. For additional information about AGGRASTAT ®, refer to the full Prescribing Information. For additional information about ZYPITAMAG ®, refer to the full Prescribing Information.

To be added to Medicure's e-mail list, please visit: http://medicure.mediaroom.com/alerts

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information: Statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "believes", "may", "plans", "will", "estimates", "continues", "anticipates", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. federal securities laws (such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are hereinafter collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements, include estimates, analysis and opinions of management of the Company made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors which the Company believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances. Inherent in forward-looking statements are known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Company's ability to predict or control that may cause the actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, and as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, among others, the Company's future product revenues, expected results, including future revenue from P5P, the likelihood of receiving a PRV, expected future growth in revenues, stage of development, additional capital requirements, risks associated with the completion and timing of clinical trials and obtaining regulatory approval to market the Company's products, the ability to protect its intellectual property, dependence upon collaborative partners, changes in government regulation or regulatory approval processes, and rapid technological change in the industry. Such statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions about: general business and economic conditions; the impact of changes in Canadian-US dollar and other foreign exchange rates on the Company's revenues, costs and results; the timing of the receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals for the Company's research and development projects; the availability of financing for the Company's commercial operations and/or research and development projects, or the availability of financing on reasonable terms; results of current and future clinical trials; the uncertainties associated with the acceptance and demand for new products and market competition. The foregoing list of important factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements or the foregoing list of factors, other than as may be required by applicable legislation. Additional discussion regarding the risks and uncertainties relating to the Company and its business can be found in the Company's other filings with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities or the US Securities and Exchange Commission, and in the "Risk Factors" section of its Form 20F for the year ended December 31, 2020.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medicure-announces-appointment-of-david-gurvey-as-chief-financial-officer-301319670.html

SOURCE Medicure Inc.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
804
Followers
30K+
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winnipeg#Mb#Mcujf#Cma#Diamedica Therapeutics#Phd#Medicure Inc#Company#Aggrastat#Zypitamag#Medicure Pharma Inc#Marley Drug#The Tsx Venture Exchange#Canadian#Prv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Business104.1 WIKY

Credit Suisse names new asset management COO as post-crisis shakeup continues

ZURICH (Reuters) – Credit Suisse on Monday named Markus Ruetimann as new global chief operating officer of Credit Suisse Asset Management (CSAM) as the Zurich bank turns to the ex-UBS and Schroders manager to help it recover from repeated crises. Ruetimann will report to Ulrich Koerner, another former UBS executive...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Canagold Appoints Knox Henderson as Vice President, Corporate Development

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSX:CCM)(OTCQB:CRCUF)(FRA:CANA) announces the appointment of Mr. Knox Henderson, to the position of Vice President, Corporate Development, effective immediately. Mr. Henderson is a corporate communications and capital markets professional with a successful track record spanning over two decades. Knox...
Businessaithority.com

Denali Communications Group Appoints New CEO

Denali Communications Group, Inc. (Denali) has hired Allen Ronk as its CEO. Mr. Ronk will also serve as the President of Brandywine Communications (Brandywine), the largest Denali subsidiary. Denali, a private equity backed holding company, owns multiple aerospace/defense businesses that design, engineer and manufacture electronic communication and connectivity solutions for...
Businessdallassun.com

Director Option Grant

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL) ('Sativa Wellness' or the 'Company') announces that Marc Howells, Chief Executive Officer, has been awarded 1,447,173 options over 1,447,173 Common Shares of the Company ("Director Options"). The Director Options vest immediately, have an exercise price of CS0.062 cents and are valid for 5 years. The exercise price of the Director Options, represents the closing mid-market price per Common Share on 8 July 2021, being the last practical date prior to the grant of the Director Options.
Berkeley, CAPosted by
TheStreet

BriaCell To Present At Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

BERKELEY, Calif. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V:BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, today announced that Dr. William V. Williams, President & CEO of BriaCell, is scheduled to present in the following virtual conferences:
BusinessBusiness Insider

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF), ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 16,000,000 units at a price of $0.16 per unit for gross proceeds of $2,560,000. "As demand...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Accurate Background Appoints Stacey Torrico As CHRO

IRVINE, Calif., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accurate Background, a leading provider of compliant, background checks, drug and health screening and Form I-9 verifications, today announced the appointment of Stacey Torrico as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), reporting directly to CEO Tim Dowd. In her role, Stacey will focus on human resources strategy, talent acquisition, leadership and cultural development, diversity, equity and inclusion, organizational design, and learning and development.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Latin Metals Announces Results Of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latin Metals Inc. ( "Latin Metals" or the "Company") - (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) announces the results of voting from its Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the " Meeting") held on July 7, 2021. A total of 30,928,120 of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares (" Common Shares") were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, representing 64.43% of the outstanding Common Shares.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Toronto Stock Exchange, MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc., C-Suite at The Open

TORONTO, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Scott Nirenberski, Chief Financial Officer, MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc., ("MCI") (TSX: DRDR), shares his company's story in an interview with TMX Group. The C-Suite at The Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture...
BusinessHouston Chronicle

EA Markets Promotes Aashish Makkar to Managing Director

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. EA Markets LLC, an independent investment bank focused on arranging capital, announced the promotion of Aashish Makkar to Managing Director. Mr. Makkar, a Director at the firm since 2018, has been instrumental in the execution of many large corporate deals and has extensive experience advising corporate and financial sponsor clients on complex financing strategies and raising capital for companies in various stages of their lifecycle.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates 1st Constitution Bancorp

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of 1st Constitution Bancorp ("1 st Constitution" or the "Company") (FCCY) - Get Report in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. ("Lakeland") (LBAI) - Get Report. Under the terms of the merger agreement, 1 st Constitution shareholders will receive 1.3577 shares of Lakeland stock for each 1 st Constitution share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $23.53 based upon Lakeland's July 9, 2021 closing price of $17.33.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

VERB CEO To Present At Issuer Direct's 'Access To Giving' Virtual Investor Conference On July 14, 2021 At 2:30 P.m. ET

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB) - Get Report ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream eCommerce, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced that CEO Rory J. Cutaia will present virtually at the Issuer Direct's Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference to be held July 13-15, 2021.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Vision Media Announces The Sale Of Two Lines Of Business

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Velocity, A Managed Services Company, Inc., has acquired the operating assets related to Vision Media's cinema in-lobby digital signage, menu boards, and story walls. Furthermore, Golden link Inc. has acquired certain assets of Vision Media's concessions business. These strategic sales support the company's focus to drive growth in the digital space, and the migration to a digital first enterprise, supported by physical fulfillment.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Announces Pricing Of $130 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses or entities, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 13,000,000 Class A ordinary shares at a price of $10.00 per share. The Class A ordinary shares will be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the ticker symbol "ARYE" beginning on July 13, 2021.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Announces Launch Of Offering Of 13,384,155 Shares Of Class A Common Stock

PORTLAND, Tenn., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHLS) (the " Company") today announced the launch of an underwritten public offering of an aggregate of 13,384,155 shares of the Company's Class A common stock. The Company is offering 8,394,463 shares of its Class A common stock and certain selling stockholders, including an entity controlled by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (" Oaktree") and Mehgan Peetz, the Company's General Counsel, are offering 4,989,692 shares of the Company's Class A common stock (the " Selling Stockholders"). Additionally, the Company intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,007,623 shares of Class A common stock. The Company's Class A common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "SHLS."
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

ChargePoint Launches Secondary Public Offering

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. ("ChargePoint" or the "Company") (CHPT) , a leading electric vehicle ("EV") charging network, announced today that certain selling stockholders intend to offer 12,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Common Stock") pursuant to a registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The selling stockholders intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,800,000 shares of the Company's common stock.

Comments / 0

Community Policy