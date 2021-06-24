AnthemIQ: Closing Our $10 Million Series A
It’s hard to believe that the Commercial Real Estate (CRE) industry has operated essentially the same way for the past 15 years considering how much technology has advanced and significantly improved most industries. Yet even the most technically savvy brokers still run their businesses through a combination of PDFs, Excel spreadsheets, text messages, and email. If you’ve searched for commercial space anytime in the past 15 years, you’ll know exactly what we are referring to.austinstartups.com
Comments / 0