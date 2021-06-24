Check out Bono’s lion rock star character in the first trailer from the upcoming animated film ‘Sing 2’

In just about any show, movie, or story, titans are often seen as tough, nearly unstoppable beings of such immense power that if one is even thinking about taking them on they’d best have the kind of magic that can undo or save a world. That appears to be what’s going to be needed in Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, since any D&D fan would be able to tell you that to take on a single titan, which could easily annihilate a giant or a troll, one’s character usually has to be epic-level or extremely lucky and definitely powerful enough to make a dent in the highly resistant hides that these creatures tend to have. The show appears to be taking on the idea of the titans from Greek mythology since the form and a limited number of titans would suggest that these creatures are the dreaded threat that has been seen in past versions of Greek-based movies and shows. Elemental in nature, these titans are even harder to contemplate when it comes to sorting out their various weaknesses, and seeing as how they’re apparently being controlled it might suggest there’s only one real weakness.