Montclair High School graduation 2021: ‘Pride, love and admiration’

Montclair High School’s track and field team doesn’t always have a pole vaulter of any gender. That means there is always at least one event the Mounties will not gain any points for. Many schools lack a pole vaulter, and Montclair excels in many other areas, so it hasn’t hurt their competitive efforts — both the Mounties girls and boys finished the spring season among the best teams in North Jersey if not the state — however, every point counts, and given how few schools can field an athlete for the event, it can be a big boost to a team.