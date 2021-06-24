Cancel
Montclair High School graduation 2021: ‘Pride, love and admiration’

Herbert Coleman stood with other Montclair High School students lined up on Midland Avenue, their last day as seniors at a school many of them hadn’t attended in person since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. He wasn’t feeling any strong emotions yet, he said. But he knew that would...

ABOUT

The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.

Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

Big drops in Montclair school enrollment — kindergarten down 22% so far

Enrollment in the Montclair public school district for 2021-2022 is at its lowest in 22 years — with kindergarten enrollment down 22% from the fall of 2020 so far. Those numbers, though, are in flux, as families consider their fall plans after a year that saw children mostly learning from home, and expectations for a return to classrooms constantly shifting. What it means for school staffing and class sizes remains in question as well.
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

She’s Black, gay, loves STEM and hopes to be the next Miss USA NJ

Montclair resident Taylor Lee is hoping to defy expectations in the pageant world and become a role model for those who are part of the LGBTQ, Black and STEM communities. The 24-year-old Montclair High School graduate will compete in the Miss New Jersey USA Pageant from July 30 through Aug. 1 at the Hilton Parsippany hotel. She describes herself as the first Black and openly gay contestant at Miss New Jersey USA.
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

Timing was everything for Montclair High pole vaulter in 2021

Montclair High School’s track and field team doesn’t always have a pole vaulter of any gender. That means there is always at least one event the Mounties will not gain any points for. Many schools lack a pole vaulter, and Montclair excels in many other areas, so it hasn’t hurt their competitive efforts — both the Mounties girls and boys finished the spring season among the best teams in North Jersey if not the state — however, every point counts, and given how few schools can field an athlete for the event, it can be a big boost to a team.
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

Montclair’s special education students shouldn’t be overlooked (Letter)

It was very troubling to read of the recent end-of-the-school-year ceremony at Northeast School. Sadly, special education students did not receive graduation certificates with other fifth-graders moving on to middle school in September. I can only imagine how hurtful it must have been for young children to be overlooked on their big moving-up day with family members in the audience.
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

Free pool memberships for seniors facing financial hardships

Free Montclair pool passes are available for seniors who would struggle to pay the normal costs. With the support of donations from community members Deb Ellis, Hal Strelnick and others, Councilman Peter Yacobellis is coordinating what he’s calling the Montclair Pools Senior Hardship Program. As of Thursday, three seniors were already set to receive passes, and Yacobellis expected he could accommodate about 15 more.
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

Health Director Sue Portuese bids goodbye to Montclair

Wrapping up 36 years of public service to the township, Montclair health officer Susan B. Portuese last week continued handling never-ceasing tasks that go with overseeing a vital department. Her colleagues, acting health officer Keith Costello and director of nursing Peggy Brodowski, noted that Portuese was toiling in her office...
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

How ‘PEEPs’ helps Montclair’s booming population of immigrant students

When Isabel Kaul, an 18-year-old rising senior at Montclair High School, moved to Montclair from Colombia two and a half years ago, she didn’t know English at all. Kaul, speaking in her native language of Spanish to Montclair Local, said she had difficulty finding resources that could help her, as an English learner. She didn’t know where to go for guidance about which classes to take, or what systems and resources she needed to use as a student.
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

Great appreciation for Gray Russell (Letter)

Great article about the work and retirement of Gray Russell in the June 10 edition of Montclair Local. I have appreciated many aspects of his work for decades. Energy, water, farmers market the list goes on. Thank you, Gray, and may you enjoy your retirement!. It was great to see...
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

Parents, kids gather to ‘Celebrate Everyone’ moving up in Montclair schools

Parents and other supporters of the special education community came together Wednesday, June 23 to honor 11 students advancing through the Montclair school system. Alexis Dudley, Mother of Max Dudley, said when her son Max and his friend Xyon Pauleus attended a ceremony at Northeast School, there were no certificates available for them; Dudley said she was told they’d been accidentally left in the car. In response, she and others organized the “Celebrate Everyone” ceremony, held with members of Montclair’s Special Education Parent Advisory Council and the Friday Group, a support community for families of children with disabilities. The event was held at Cornerstone Montclair, which provides employment opportunities and social engagement for people with disabilities.

