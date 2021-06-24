Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Mullen Group Ltd. Announces The Closing Of Two Acquisitions

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 17 days ago

OKOTOKS, AB, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX: MTL) Mullen Group Ltd. (" Mullen Group", " We", " Our" and/or the " Corporation") is pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced acquisition of APPS Transport Group Inc. (" APPS") and the businesses: APPS Cartage Inc. and APPS Cargo Terminals Inc. following the successful receipt of all regulatory approvals. Also in June, Mullen Group closed the acquisition of Mississauga, Ontario, based Tri Point Intermodal Services Inc. (" Tri Point").

APPS ( www.appsexpress.com), a well-established transportation and logistics company founded in 1985, provides less-than-truckload (" LTL") along with truckload, intermodal and some warehousing services primarily from their head office in Mississauga, Ontario, with services extending into five locations throughout western Canada. Through a combination of company trucks, independent owner operators, and interline partners, APPS and its dedicated group of 300 plus employees, service the commercial supply; food & beverage; and retail & consumer sectors which supports the business-to-business (B2B) along with the business-to-consumer (B2C) E-Commerce space.

APPS will operate within Mullen Group's Less-Than-Truckload segment (" LTL segment") and it is expected to generate annualized revenue of approximately $90.0 million and operating income before depreciation and amortization (" OIBDA") margins consistent with the LTL segment.

" Today's announcement is another very important milestone for our organization. We have been very clear with our shareholders as it relates to our strategy of building one of Canada's most comprehensive transportation and logistics networks. After a long process of engagement with the regulatory authorities, I am delighted that we have closed the acquisition of APPS, one of Canada's largest independently owned and operated transport companies. APPS will be an excellent fit in our organization expanding the service offering to shippers and consumers throughout and across Canada. But the real opportunity for Mullen Group shareholders is the synergies that can be achieved across our entire network. Collaboration is the key to finding the synergies and with Rob McDonald, founder of APPS, at the helm of APPS, I have no doubt these will be realized upon. Rob will continue to lead an experienced senior management team and quality workforce, driving growth and innovation. Exciting times!" commented Mr. Murray K. Mullen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Tri Point ( http://tripointintermodal.com/), established in 2005, provides container drayage service within the Greater Toronto Area ( GTA) and southern Ontario through a combination of company trucks, owner operators and a fleet of approximately 190 chassis trailers. In addition, Tri Point provides container storage in the Vaughan, Ontario region.

Tri Point will operate within Mullen Group's Logistics & Warehousing segment (" L&W segment") and is expected to generate annualized revenue of approximately $10.0 million and OIBDA margins consistent with the L&W segment.

" Concurrent with the announcement of the closing of APPS, we are pleased to announce that we successfully closed the acquisition of Tri Point in June as well. Tri Point is an intermodal service provider transporting containers between the rail terminals and customers in southern Ontario. Intermodal is, and will continue to be, an important part of transporting consumer goods within Canada. Never has this been more relevant than today with the supply chain under stress from increased demand and bottlenecks. Rail can provide the long-haul part of the supply chain but a local carrier is a critical part of servicing the first and final mile to the customer. Tri Point will continue to be operated as a stand-alone business within our organization and will be led by the founder Michael Lamanna. Michael has built an excellent company with a history of providing quality service.

" Two acquisitions, both what I refer to as great companies, that will add annual revenues of over $100.0 million to the Mullen Group. We are expanding our service coverage just as the economy is poised to recover from the mandated business closures related to the COVID-19 health crisis. But we cannot provide service without a dedicated and engaged workforce, which is an important part of the acquisition of both APPS and Tri Point. Welcome all to our growing network!" commented Mr. Mullen.

About Mullen Group Ltd.

Mullen Group is a logistics company that owns a network of independently operated businesses. The Corporation is recognized as one of the leading suppliers of trucking and logistics services in Canada providing a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized and specialized hauling transportation. In addition, we provide a diverse set of specialized services related to the energy, mining, forestry and construction industries in western Canada, including water management, fluid hauling and environmental reclamation. The corporate office provides the capital and financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.

Mullen Group is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol " MTL". Additional information is available on our website at www.mullen-group.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Contact Information

Mr. Murray K. Mullen - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and PresidentMr. P. Stephen Clark - Chief Financial OfficerMr. Richard J. Maloney - Senior Vice PresidentMs. Joanna K. Scott - Corporate Secretary & Vice President, Corporate Services

121A - 31 Southridge Drive Okotoks, Alberta, Canada T1S 2N3Telephone: 403-995-5200Fax: 403-995-5296

Disclaimer

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation relating to the acquisition of APPS and Tri Point. Forward-looking information in this news release is identified by the words "will", "anticipates" and "expects" and includes suggestions of future outcomes, including about the future expansion of our business in eastern Canada; synergies that may be achieved across our network; annualized revenue and operating income before depreciation and amortization that may be realized by us from the acquisition of APPS and Tri Point; and the importance of intermodal services within Canada.

Developing forward-looking information involves reliance on a number of assumptions and consideration of certain risks and uncertainties, some of which are specific to Mullen Group and others that apply to the industry generally. The risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the trucking/logistics business; risks applicable to the overall economy; business and consumer trends and demand for goods and services; our ability to integrate and realize synergies from APPS and Tri Point; and risks relating to current and future adverse impacts of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Additional risks and uncertainties applicable to our business may be obtained in our annual management discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and our annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020, both of which are filed on our profile at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions made by us in light of our experience and perception of current and historical conditions. Although Mullen Group believes that the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and Mullen Group disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mullen-group-ltd-announces-the-closing-of-two-acquisitions-301319837.html

SOURCE Mullen Group Ltd.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
798
Followers
30K+
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mullen Group Ltd#Okotoks#Ab#Mtl Rrb#Mullen Group#Apps Transport Group Inc#Apps Cartage Inc#Apps Cargo Terminals Inc#Mullen Group#Logistics Warehousing#L W#Oibda#The Mullen Group#Corporation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Snowline Gold Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer and Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / SNOWLINE GOLD CORP. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the 'Company' or 'Snowline') is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Matthew Roma as Chief Financial Officer ('CFO') and Corporate Secretary of the Company. Mr. Roma is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) with over 10 years of financial management experience working predominantly with junior mining companies. Mr. Roma articled at Deloitte LLP where he specialized in assurance and advisory services for publicly listed mining companies based both in Canada and the United States.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Toronto Stock Exchange, MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc., C-Suite at The Open

TORONTO, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Scott Nirenberski, Chief Financial Officer, MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc., ("MCI") (TSX: DRDR), shares his company's story in an interview with TMX Group. The C-Suite at The Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

ARC Resources Ltd. Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Terry Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and the officers of ARC Resources Ltd., ("ARC" or the "Company") (TSX: ARX), joined Berk Sumen, Head of TSX Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate ARC's 25th anniversary of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. Announces Closing Of $15.6 Million Initial Public Offering And Full Exercise Of Underwriter's Over-Allotment Option

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. ("AgriFORCE" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:AGRI;AGRIW), today announced the closing of an underwritten initial public offering of 3,127,998 units, each consisting of one common share and one Series A warrant to purchase one common share, at a public offering price of $5.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $15.6 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Hemp, Inc. Announces New President

LAS VEGAS, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), an established leader in the industrial hemp market, has announced today that it has appointed James Hancock as the President of the Company. Hancock replaced Craig Perlowin who resigned from Hemp, Inc. in order to spend more time with his family and focus on other interests outside the hemp industry.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Latin Metals Announces Results Of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latin Metals Inc. ( "Latin Metals" or the "Company") - (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) announces the results of voting from its Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the " Meeting") held on July 7, 2021. A total of 30,928,120 of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares (" Common Shares") were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, representing 64.43% of the outstanding Common Shares.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

EVIO, Inc. Enters Into Letter Of Intent To Acquire Leading Edge Pharms, Inc.

HENDERSON, Nev., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EVIO Inc. (OTC: EVIO) is pleased to announce that is has entered into a Letter of Intent to acquire Leading Edge Pharms, Inc. (LEP) of Henderson, Nevada. LEP is a biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of novel cannabinoid therapies and innovative drug delivery systems that provide safe and effective topical solutions for pain management.
Businessmartechseries.com

Entravision Communications Corporation Announces Closing of Acquisition of MediaDonuts

Entravision Communications Corporation announced the closing of the previously announced acquisition of MediaDonuts, a leading digital marketing performance and branding company with operations across seven countries in the Asia-Pacific region. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Singapore, MediaDonuts offers extensive digital advertising capabilities in combination with global and local media...
BusinessBusiness Insider

High Tide Closes Acquisition of Daily High Club

Acquisition Cements High Tide's Position as Leader Within U.S. E-commerce. High Tide adds another top e-commerce platform to its portfolio which will now include 3 out of the top 5 most popular e-commerce platforms for consumption accessories globally totaling 91 million site visits in 2020, including 23 million associated with Daily High Club alone.1.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mullen Group’s (MTL) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$15.00 target price on the stock. MTL has been the subject of several other research...
BusinessInsurance Journal

Arch Capital Group Closes $700 Million Acquisition of Watford Holdings

Bermuda-based Arch Capital Group Ltd., along with investment partners Kelso & Company and Warburg Pincus, announced the completion of the previously disclosed acquisition of Watford Holdings Ltd. Watford and Arch originally announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement on Nov. 2, 2020, through an affiliated entity of which Arch...
Energy Industrybaltimorenews.net

DHS Group Announces New Argentina Acquisition and TMX Partnership Valued at $150M: Fernando Aguirre, Vice Chairman of DHS Stated

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA — Tuesday, July 6, 2021 — DHS Group, a leading independent and private equity firm in the oil and gas industry, operator and consolidator with operations and growth platforms in Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Brazil and Chile, today announced further expansion in the Neuquen basin in Argentina with the acquisition of Los Palmeros block in partnership with TMX, the largest oil and gas producer in Argentina.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Announces Closing Of $50 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: MCAFU, the "Company") announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 5,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one right to receive one-tenth of one share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination.
BusinessShareCast

Grafton Group completes acquisition of Finland's IKH

Building materials distributor and DIY retailer Grafton Group announced on Friday that it has completed the acquisition of Isojoen Konehalli and Jokapaikka (IKH). The FTSE 250 company said IKH is one of the largest workwear, personal protective equipment (PPE), tools, spare parts and accessories technical wholesalers and distributors in Finland.
Businessbakingbusiness.com

Linxis Group expands market presence with Bakon acquisition

NANTES, FRANCE — Linxis Group along with its key financial partner, IK Investment Partners, announced the acquisition of Bakon, a specialist in food processing and bakery equipment, from its managers and current investor Rabo Investments, a Rabobank investment franchise. Bakon, a Dutch company, complements the “portion process” division of Linxis...
SoftwareBusiness Insider

Dye & Durham Closes Acquisition of GlobalX

TORONTO, July 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND), a leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals, today announces that it has closed its previously announced agreement to acquire GlobalX Information Pty Ltd for approximately C$159 million (A$171 million). On June 17, 2021 the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission announced that it would not oppose the transaction, providing clearance for Dye & Durham to proceed with closing of the acquisition.
BusinessWashington Technology

CSA closes acquisition & gets added backing

Client Solution Architects, a consulting firm focused on digital transformation efforts at the Defense Department, has closed an acquisition to expand its presence across several other areas of the federal IT market. CSA’s purchase of Capstone Corp. also coincides with the acquirer’s receipt of an investment from Blue Delta Capital...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Novolex Closes On Acquisition Of Flexo Converters USA, Inc.

HARTSVILLE, S.C., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novolex, an industry leader in packaging choice, innovation and sustainability, announced it has acquired the business of Flexo Converters USA, Inc. and certain of its affiliates. The intention to acquire was originally announced May 17. Flexo is a manufacturer of stock, custom and...
EconomyBusiness Insider

Quad/Graphics Divests QuadExpress Business To Mullen Group For $40 Mln - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) announced Wednesday that it has sold its QuadExpress third-party logistics (3PL) business for $40 million to Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO), one of Canada's largest logistics providers. QuadExpress joins Mullen Group's network of independently operated businesses that provide a broad range of service offerings including less-than-truckload,...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

A Group Of Quebec Investors Led By Champlain Financial Corporation Announces The Acquisition Of Enjay Converters Ltd.

MONTRÉAL, June 29, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - A group of investors led by Champlain Financial Corporation ("Champlain") announces the acquisition of Enjay Converters Ltd ("Enjay") Co-Founded in 1983 by Mr. Jay Cassidy and based in Cobourg, Ontario, Enjay produces unique, quality food-contact grade packaging products for the retail, supermarket, and food processor markets. Enjay's products are sold across North America.

Comments / 0

Community Policy