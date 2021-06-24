Cancel
Citi Releases Certain Disclosures Required By The Federal Reserve Board's Annual Supervisory Stress Tests

Citi today released certain disclosures required by the rules of the Federal Reserve Board and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency in connection with the 2021 annual supervisory stress tests. This information may be found on Citi's website at www.citigroup.com/citi/investor

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi| Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi

Certain statements in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. Actual results and capital and other financial condition may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors, including, among others, the ongoing or forecasted impact to Citigroup's results of operations and financial condition due to the COVID-19 pandemic, regulatory requirements and the precautionary statements included in this release. These factors also consist of those contained in Citigroup's filings with the SEC, including without limitation the "Risk Factors" section of Citigroup's First Quarter 2021 Form 10-Q and Citigroup's 2020 Form 10-K. Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of Citigroup speak only as to the date they are made, and Citigroup does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

