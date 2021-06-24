Citi Releases Certain Disclosures Required By The Federal Reserve Board's Annual Supervisory Stress Tests

Citi today released certain disclosures required by the rules of the Federal Reserve Board and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency in connection with the 2021 annual supervisory stress tests. This information may be found on Citi's website at www.citigroup.com/citi/investor

