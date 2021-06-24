Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Canada Strengthens Energy Partnership With The United States

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 17 days ago

OTTAWA, ON, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada and the United States are strengthening their bilateral energy relationship. The North American energy sector is highly integrated, supporting workers and bringing economic benefits to both sides of the border.

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, and Jennifer Granholm, the United States Secretary of Energy, participated in today's signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on energy cooperation. The Canadian and United States portions of the North American Renewables Integration Study (NARIS) were also released today.

The MOU is a key milestone in meeting the commitments set out in the Roadmap for a Renewed U.S.-Canada Partnership. The partnership underscores the importance of strategic collaboration between the two countries, including Canada's commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. The MOU reaffirms our shared priority of a people-centred clean energy transition that leaves no one behind.

Specifically, it increases bilateral cooperation on sustainable and equitable energy transitions, clean energy innovation, connectivity and low-carbon transportation, including in the following areas:

  • North American critical energy infrastructure and cybersecurity;
  • advancement of a clean electric grid;
  • clean fuels;
  • energy efficiency standards;
  • the Canada-U.S. Joint Action Plan on Critical Minerals;
  • knowledge sharing on nuclear energy policies; and
  • collaboration on carbon capture, utilization and storage.

Canada also welcomes the release of the North American Renewable Integration Study (NARIS) — the largest study of its kind, exploring the potential to increase integration and transmission of clean power across North America.

NARIS provides a forward-looking perspective on the Canadian and United States power systems from planning through to operation. Expanding international transmission infrastructure will help both countries meet their shared clean energy and climate goals and could generate between $10 billion to $30 billion of net value through to 2050.

Quotes

"No two countries in the world have their energy sectors as closely linked as Canada and the United States do. It's a relationship that supports thousands of jobs and drives economic activity on both sides of the border. We're strengthening our bilateral energy relationship to build a clean energy future. And we're leaving no one behind."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr. Minister of Natural Resources

" The United States and Canada have a shared commitment to protect our planet and ensure that all pockets of North America have access to affordable, clean energy. We can't tackle the climate crisis alone — we must work together to accelerate the flow of low-carbon electricity across our borders, spurring job growth and ushering in a 100% clean energy future."

Jennifer M. Granholm Secretary, U.S. Department of Energy

Quick facts

  • Canada is the largest energy supplier to the United States, and Canada is the second-largest market for United States energy exports.
  • As the number-one supplier of electricity to the United States, Canada provides clean, affordable, secure, reliable and flexible power to fuel its economy, creating jobs on both sides of the border.
  • Between 2015 and 2019, the United States was the destination for close to 80 percent of all Canadian clean tech exports.
  • There was over $94 billion in two-way minerals and metals trade between the two countries in 2019.
  • Leveraging Canada and the United States' highly integrated and complementary electricity systems can help both countries meet their emission reduction goals.

Associated Links

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan ( http://twitter.com/nrcan )

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
798
Followers
30K+
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Granholm
Person
Seamus O'regan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Energy Efficiency#Sustainable Energy#Cnw#North American#Canadian#Naris#Mou#Natural Resources#U S Department Of Energy#Leveraging Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Biofuel Energy Market is Going to Boom with Copersucar, Aemetis, TerraVia

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Biofuel Energy Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Biofuel Energy Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Biofuel Energy market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Biofuel Energy Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Another Canadian utility to develop RNG supply

Alberta joins RNG supply developments in BC, Ontario and Quebec. Alberta gas and power utility ATCO said July 8 it would develop the province’s first renewable natural gas (RNG) production facility, adding Alberta to the growing list of provinces pursuing RNG supply projects. Working with Alberta-based Future Fuel, ATCO Energy...
AmericasPosted by
TheStreet

Government Of Canada Confirms Ambitious New Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Target

OTTAWA, ON, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Climate change is the greatest long-term threat that we face as a global community. It also represents an enormous economic opportunity. Today, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, formally submitted Canada's enhanced Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the United Nations, committing Canada to cut its greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) by 40‑45 percent below 2005 levels by 2030.
AmericasPosted by
TheStreet

Government Of Canada Takes Action To Protect Canadian Research And Intellectual Property

New National Security Guidelines for Research Partnerships will help protect Canadian science and research. OTTAWA, ON, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada's researchers are world leaders; their scientific discoveries have been part of the solutions to the greatest challenges we have faced. World-class research is made possible by collaborative domestic and international partnerships between researchers, companies and research institutions. While remaining committed to preserving a collaborative and open approach to science and discovery, the Government of Canada is taking action to protect Canadian research and intellectual property against foreign interference, espionage and theft.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Federal Government Launches Tourism Relief Fund To Help Tourism Businesses And Organizations Recover And Grow

Canadian tourism businesses and organizations can now apply for support to welcome back visitors. HILLIER, ON, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ - In March 2020, tourism came to a screeching halt as public safety measures kept most Canadians home and international borders closed. Now that vaccination efforts are paying off and declining case rates are allowing the easing of restrictions, tourism businesses and organizations from coast to coast to coast can look to the future.
Aerospace & Defenseuasweekly.com

The United States Air Force and Drone Racing League Expand Partnership As Global Drone Space Skyrockets

The United States Air Force and the Drone Racing League, the global, professional drone racing property, today announced a renewal and expansion of their partnership ahead of the 2021-22 DRL Allianz World Championship Season. Following a successful partnership with the league over the past four years, the U.S. Air Force added new DRL activations, including custom content, virtual drone racing experiences, and season-broadcast integrations that will inspire drone pilots everywhere to aim high and prepare to fly.
BasketballSportsnet.ca

Canada drops FIBA U19 World Cup semifinal to United States

RIGA, Latvia — Caleb Houstan put up 23 points but Canada dropped a 92-86 decision to the U.S. in semifinal action at the FIBA U19 World Cup on Saturday. It was Canada’s first loss of the tournament and a rematch of the 2017 World Cup where Canada upset the Americans in the semis en route to a gold medal.
TravelTravelPulse

Canada Eases Restrictions on Travel From the United States

Canada has begun the long-awaited process of easing restrictions on travel from the United States. As of July 5, Canadian citizens and permanent residents who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can bypass the country's 14-day quarantine requirement that's been in effect since the coronavirus pandemic was first declared back in March 2020. What's more, eligible air travelers no longer have to spend their first three days in the country at a government-approved hotel, the Associated Press confirmed.
Richland, WAgorgenewscenter.com

Cantwell Holds Roundtable with Deputy Secretary of Energy, PNNL Scientists, Entrepreneurs on the Importance of the United States Innovation and Competition Act (USICA)

RICHLAND, WA – Yesterday, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) visited the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) to meet with Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk (virtually), local business and community leaders, and PNNL scientists to discuss the work the lab is doing on energy, manufacturing, and data science to boost American competitiveness and ensure the U.S. retains its economic and military leadership in the 21st century.
MLSPosted by
The Associated Press

Forward Ayo Akinola switches to Canada from United States

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Forward Ayo Akinola has switched his affiliation from the United States to Canada and could debut for his new nation in the CONCACAF Gold Cup. The 21-year-old, who plays for Toronto in Major League Soccer, was on the U.S. team at the 2017 Under-17 World Cup and was on the initial roster for the 2019 Under-20 World Cup before he injured an ankle.
Virginia Statewsvaonline.com

Independence from the United States

7/1/21 Question: What country achieved it’s independence from the United States on July 4th? Answer: The Philippines (1946) 6/30/21 Question: The state of Virginia was named after which British monarch? Answer: Queen Elizabeth I. Tuesday, June 29, 2021. 6/29/21 Question: A recent survey of 2000 people, ask them what they...
AmericasBusiness Insider

Joint Statement of the Labour Council Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement

GATINEAU, QC, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ -The Labour Council (the Council) of the Canada–United States–Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) convened its first meeting on June 29, 2021. Pursuant to Article 23.14 of the CUSMA, the Council may consider any matter within the scope of the Labour Chapter and perform other functions as the Parties may decide. The Council is composed of senior governmental representatives from trade and labour ministries, as designated by each Party.
Softwareaithority.com

FPT Software Strengthens Partnership With Sitecore, Promoting Digital Marketing In Japan

FPT Software, Vietnam’s largest IT firm, has signed an agreement with US-based leading digital experience software provider Sitecore, taking the partnership between two companies to a new level. As a solution partner, FPT Software will promote the adoption of Sitecore’s digital marketing solutions to a wider range of businesses, especially in the Japanese market.
AgricultureEmory Wheel

The United States Is Food-Illiterate

Did you know that 7% of American adults believe that chocolate milk comes from brown cows? Just kidding. That might be an inaccurate statistic due to the poorly designed survey, but reams of more accurate data actually show that many Americans are agriculturally illiterate. For instance, in 2011, only 56%...
PoliticsSaipan Tribune

Thailand, the United States, and the Marianas

The relationship between Thailand and the United States is strong, possibly understated, and of ongoing strategic importance. Thailand and America have a defense alliance partnership brought about from three separate signed agreements initiated over the past seven decades. Thailand’s location, which is east of the Andaman Sea and Indian Ocean,...
Energy IndustryEos

U.S. Data Centers Rely on Water from Stressed Basins

Thanks to our ever increasing reliance on the Internet, the amount of data online is skyrocketing. The global data volume is expected to grow sixfold from 2018 to 2025. It might seem like that information is swirling in the cloudy sky, but it’s stored in physical data centers. Landon Marston,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy