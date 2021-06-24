BlueHalo Names Patrick Markus Sector General Manager For Cyber And Intelligence

Cancel
ARLINGTON, Va., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueHalo is proud to welcome Patrick Markus to the company's executive leadership team as the Sector General Manager for the Cyber and Intelligence Sector. Patrick has more than 20 years of Government contracting technical and executive management experience, ranging from Fortune 100 aerospace and defense to private equity-backed middle-market businesses. His extensive intelligence community industry knowledge compliments his successful record of competitive capture, portfolio growth, program execution, strategy, and development of diverse high-performing teams. Patrick will provide strategic vision to ensure continued growth and success of the business operations across the cyber and intelligence missions.

Patrick joins BlueHalo after holding program and capture management executive leadership roles with mid-sized companies in the Federal/Civilian and intelligence community domains. Patrick also spent 17 years at a large prime in key leadership roles where he defined and executed market strategies that spanned mission spaces within the intelligence community, across all Department of Defense services, as well as research agencies and international partners. He held several profit and loss roles and served as a Long-Term Positioning Campaign lead for technical campaigns spanning cyber, radio frequency, signals intelligence, electronic warfare, and intelligence capabilities.

"We are thrilled to have Patrick round out the BlueHalo executive leadership team. His technical expertise combined with mission understanding will enable the team to continue to add value to the nation's hardest problems," said Katie Selbe, Chief Operating Officer of BlueHalo.

"I am honored and excited to lead this talented team. The breadth of unique capabilities spanning the Cyber and Intelligence Sector and all of BlueHalo, combined with our mission-focused culture, well positions us to deliver transformative solutions that overcome the emerging challenges faced by our customers," said Patrick Markus, newly appointed Sector General Manager for Cyber and Intelligence.

About BlueHalo

BlueHalo is purpose-built to provide industry-leading capabilities in the domains of Space Superiority and Directed Energy, Air and Missile Defense and C4ISR, and Cyber and Intelligence. BlueHalo focuses on inspired engineering to develop, transition, and field next-generation capabilities to solve the most complex challenges of our customer's critical missions and reestablish our national security posture in the near-peer contested arena. www.bluehalo.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bluehalo-names-patrick-markus-sector-general-manager-for-cyber-and-intelligence-301319834.html

SOURCE BlueHalo

