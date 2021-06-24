Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Adial Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory And Development Update

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 18 days ago

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL; ADILW), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions, today announced that it has received correspondence related to its request for Fast Track Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its drug candidate, AD04, for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) in pediatric patients and adult patients with Alcoholic Liver Disease (ALD) with select polymorphisms of the serotonin transporter and receptor genes. While AD04 is being developed and undergoing a pivotal Phase 3 trial to treat any adult with AUD with the targeted genetics, Adial believes AD04 holds the potential to effectively and safely treat AUD patients that are adolescents or have ALD.

The Company is reporting that on June 23, 2021, it received notice from the FDA that its request for Fast Track Designation has been denied at this time. While the FDA did acknowledge the unmet medical needs of adolescents and ALD patients with AUD, the FDA stated in its letter that the Company has not yet demonstrated that the product shows potential to address an unmet medical need in the situation where other treatments are available. Additionally, the FDA stated additional information would be required regarding how AD04 might compare to other therapies if the Company desires further consideration. Based on this feedback, Adial will review the additional requirements and data requested by the FDA for a Fast Track Designation.

The FDA's Fast Track is a process designed to facilitate development and expedite the regulatory review of drugs that treat serious conditions and address unmet medical needs with the purpose of getting important drugs to patients earlier. While the FDA judges the seriousness of a condition on a case-by-case basis, the FDA generally considers whether the drug will have an impact on such factors as survival, day-to-day functioning, or the likelihood that the condition, left untreated, will progress to a more serious state.

About the Landmark ONWARD™ Pivotal Phase 3 Clinical Trial

The ONWARD trial is a 24-week, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel group, Phase 3 clinical study to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of AD04 in patients with Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and selected polymorphisms in the serotonin transporter and receptor genes. Patients are genetically screened prior to enrollment in the ONWARD trial so that only genetically positive patients are enrolled. The primary endpoint for analysis of efficacy is the change from baseline in the monthly number of heavy drinking days during the last 8 weeks of the 24-week treatment period. ONWARD is currently being conducted in 25 clinical sites in seven countries in Scandinavia and Central and Eastern Europe (Sweden, Finland, Poland, Latvia, Estonia, Bulgaria and Croatia). The principal investigator is Professor Hannu E.R. Alho, Emeritus Professor of Addiction Medicine at the University of Helsinki.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions. The Company's lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted, serotonin-3 receptor antagonist, therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and is currently being investigated in the Company's landmark ONWARD™ pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes, which are to be identified using the Company's proprietary companion diagnostic genetic test. A Phase 2b clinical trial of AD04 for the treatment of AUD showed promising results in reducing frequency of drinking, quantity of drinking and heavy drinking (all with statistical significance), and no overt safety concerns (there were no statistically significant serious adverse events reported). AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as Opioid Use Disorder, gambling, and obesity. The Company is also developing adenosine analogs for the treatment of pain and other disorders. Additional information is available at www.adialpharma.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Such statements are based upon various facts and derived utilizing numerous important assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. The forward-looking statements include statements regarding the ability to meet the requirements for approval of Fast Track Designation in the future , the potential of AD04 to treat other addictive disorders such as opioid use disorder, gambling, and obesity. Any forward-looking statements included herein reflect our current views, and they involve certain risks and uncertainties, including, among others, our ability to enroll patients within the timelines anticipated and complete clinical trials on time and achieve desired results and benefits as expected, our ability to obtain regulatory approvals for commercialization of product candidates or to comply with ongoing regulatory requirements, regulatory limitations relating to our ability to promote or commercialize our product candidates for specific indications, acceptance of our product candidates in the marketplace and the successful development, marketing or sale of our products, our ability to maintain our license agreements, the continued maintenance and growth of our patent estate, our ability to establish and maintain collaborations, our ability to obtain or maintain the capital or grants necessary to fund its research and development activities, and our ability to retain our key employees or maintain our Nasdaq listing. These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statement included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, unless required by law.

Contact:Crescendo Communications, LLC David Waldman / Natalya Rudman Tel: 212-671-1021 Email: adil@crescendo-ir.com

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
801
Followers
30K+
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Adilw#Alcoholic Liver Disease#Company#A Fast Track Designation#Opioid Use Disorder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Poland
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Industry
Country
Sweden
News Break
FDA
News Break
Marketing
Related
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Halozyme (HALO) Announces Janssen Receives U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX FASPRO in Combination with Pomalidomide and Dexamethasone for Patients with Multiple Myeloma After First or Subsequent Relapse

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) today announced that Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen) received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of DARZALEX FASPROÂ® (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone (Pd) for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior line of therapy, including lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor. The approval marks Janssen's sixth indication for DARZALEX FASPROÂ® in the treatment of multiple myeloma. Findings from the Phase 3 APOLLO study were recently published in The Lancet Oncology.
Medical & Biotechsmarteranalyst.com

bluebird bio to Resume Marketing of ZYNTEGLO in EU

Biotechnology company bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) announced that the Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved the resumption of the marketing of medicinal products containing ZYNTEGLO, which is used to treat β- thalassemia. Following the news release, shares of the company gained marginally to...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

OPKO Health Licenses Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Platform To CAMP4 Therapeutics

MIAMI, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) - Get Report today announced it has entered into an exclusive worldwide agreement with privately held CAMP4 Therapeutics Corporation (CAMP4) for the development, manufacture and commercialization of therapeutics utilizing the AntagoNAT technology, an oligonucleotide platform developed under OPKO CURNA. AntagoNATs are oligonucleotide compounds that target non-coding natural antisense transcripts leading to an upregulation of a desired functional protein. CAMP4 has prioritized OPKO's lead AntagoNAT compound to progress into clinical trials for the treatment of Dravet syndrome.
Diseases & Treatmentsonclive.com

FDA Approves Subcutaneous Daratumumab Plus Pd for Multiple Myeloma at First or Subsequent Relapse

The FDA has approved daratumumab plus hyaluronidase-fihj (Darzalex Faspro) plus pomalidomide and dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least 1 prior line of therapy, including lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor. The FDA has approved daratumumab plus hyaluronidase-fihj (Darzalex Faspro) plus pomalidomide and...
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

Frontera Energy Provides Operational Update

TORONTO, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera" or "the "Company"), the majority shareholder of CGX Energy Inc. (TSXV: OYL) ("CGX") and joint venture partner in the Petroleum Prospecting Licenses for the Corentyne and Demerara blocks offshore Guyana (the "Joint Venture"), announced today, an update on the activities related to the Corentyne block.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Hemophilia Clinical Landscape Market Report 2021-2027: Uptake Of Gene Therapy Will Be Limited By High Upfront Costs And Uncertainty Over Long-term Effectiveness

DUBLIN, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disease Analysis: Hemophilia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Hemophilia is a rare, inherited X chromosome-linked bleeding disorder in which deficiencies in clotting factors prevent blood from clotting normally. Injuries therefore result in prolonged periods of bleeding. There are two types of hemophilia, A and B, with similar signs and symptoms but different genetic defects. Latest Key Takeaways.
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Receives $94.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.40.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Could Pfizer and Moderna Be in Trouble After the Latest COVID Vaccine Findings?

Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines could potentially provide immunity for years, according to recent findings. Extended protection against COVID-19 could significantly cut into recurring revenue for Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna. It's still too early to know if mRNA vaccines will actually provide that extended protection. Long-lasting COVID-19 vaccines? That could be...
Businessdallassun.com

Neutrisci Provides Update on Tabletz and Previously Announced Project Development

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / NeutriSci International Inc. ('NeutriSci' or the 'Company') (TSX-V:NU)(OTCQB:NRXCF)(FRANKFURT:1N9), an innovative technology company developing products, licensing IP and technology for B2B partnerships and the nutraceutical industry, is pleased to provide an update on previously announced projects. Biople: Biople's trusted reputation amongst consumers...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Marketing Worldwide Corporation Provides Corporate Update

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Marketing Worldwide Corporation, (OTC PINK:MWWC), 'the Company', is pleased to announce three major corporate updates to the shareholders. Marketing Worldwide recently hosted a majority shareholder meeting where the new management and leadership team was elected. At the same time the official...
Redwood City, CAPosted by
TheStreet

Soleno Therapeutics Provides Regulatory Update On DCCR For The Treatment Of Prader-Willi Syndrome

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. ("Soleno") (SLNO) - Get Report, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today provided an update following a recent interaction with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the development of once-daily DCCR (diazoxide choline) extended-release tablets for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. Provides Stockholder Update

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Company Anticipates Robust Vineyard Estate Lot Sales in Post-Covid World. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIE / July 6, 2021 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO), a company that...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Hollysys Provides Business Update

BEIJING, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) - Get Report ("Hollysys" or the "Company"), a leading provider of automation and control technologies and applications in China, today announced its business update and revised outlook:. Business Update. "With the easing of the pandemic and the steady economic...
Medical & Biotechprojectmanagement.com

Does anyone have expertise/advice on getting into the Pharmaceutical industry relm of Project management, particularly for a company providing pharmaceutical therapies?

Well, I do not have any experience in this industry. However, I think that PMs are generally subject matter experts in this industry. I agree that we are subject mater experts, but most jobs I've seen so far really want a great operations manager with industry specific knowledge. I'll keep looking:)
Healthdallassun.com

SANUWAVE Health Provides Business Update

SUWANEE, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB:SNWV), a leading provider of next-generation wound care products has announced that as of July 2, 2021 the company's shares will no longer be traded on the OTCQB due to failure to timely file quarterly financials with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The shares will commence trading on the pink sheets under the symbol SNWV.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Concert Pharmaceuticals Presents Update On CTP-543 Long-Term Extension Study In Alopecia Areata During 2nd JAK Inhibitors Drug Development Summit

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE) - Get Report today will present an update from its ongoing open label, long-term extension study of the investigational medicine CTP-543 in patients with moderate to severe alopecia areata, an autoimmune disorder that results in patchy or complete hair loss. The data show that, relative to previous Phase 2 study results of CTP-543, hair regrowth assessed by the Severity of Alopecia Tool (SALT) was maintained or improved in the great majority of patients through one year of continuous dosing with 12 mg twice-daily of CTP-543. Approximately 57% of participants receiving 12 mg of CTP-543 twice-daily following 52 weeks of dosing achieved a clinically-meaningful SALT score of 20 or less. Dosing in the long-term extension study is ongoing, and patients completing the ongoing Phase 3 THRIVE-AA trials are eligible to enroll in the study. These data will be presented virtually during the virtual JAK Inhibitors Drug Development Summit.
Healthnashvillemedicalnews.com

FDA Approves Controversial Alzheimer's Drug

On June 7, the Food & Drug Administration approved Aduhelm (aducanumab) to treat Alzheimer's patients, making it the first new drug approval for a disease impacting more than six million Americans in almost 20 years. While the Alzheimer's Association strongly supported FDA approval, citing a 22 percent reduction in cognitive...
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Analyzing Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) and Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) and Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability. Valuation and Earnings. This table compares Immatics and Aziyo Biologics’ gross revenue,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy