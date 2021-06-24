Justin Timberlake Speaks Out On Supporting Britney Spears!
Justin Timberlake believes that every woman should be able to make decisions regarding their body. Justin Timberlake is in full support of Britney Spears. He is also a supporter of the hashtag #FreeBritney. Timberlake managed to react to the bombshell hearing on Wednesday in which Spears was speaking about her conservatorship in a long thirteen years. She talked about how abusive her conservatorship was. She talked about this topic for the very 1st time after a long gap of thirteen years. He began by saying that following that day's incident, everyone should be in support of Britney Spears.
