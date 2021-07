The first thing I saw when I arrived in Japan was Shohei Ohtani. Exiting the jet bridge at Tokyo's Haneda Airport in 2019, a picture of the newly-minted Los Angeles Angel beamed down at the international visitors queuing for customs — including this still-bitter Seattle Mariners fan who was in town for MLB's opening day. Though I can't remember what the Ohtani ad was even selling (maybe an air mattress), the poster certainly predated confirmation stateside of Ohtani living up to the hype of being "better than any baseball player ever."