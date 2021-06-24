Cancel
VerticalScope Acquires Paddling.com

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (" VerticalScope") (TSX: FORA) announced today that it completed the acquisition of Paddling.com. Paddling.com is a leading paddlesports enthusiast community which provides comprehensive resources for all types of paddling information used each month by hundreds of thousands of kayakers, canoeists, and paddle boarders.

Founder and CEO of Paddling.com Brian Van Drie said: "We have spent the past 20 years building Paddling.com to be one of the best destinations for paddlesport enthusiasts with the goal of providing fun and useful information for all types of paddlers. We are excited for the next phase of Paddling.com's growth as part of VerticalScope."

"We are thrilled to add Paddling.com to our growing platform of enthusiast communities. Paddling.com is a highly engaged and passionate community and is a great fit with our outdoors-focused enthusiast sites," said Chris Goodridge, President and COO of VerticalScope.

About VerticalScope

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope's mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love. Through targeted acquisitions and development, VerticalScope has built a portfolio of over 1,200 online communities and more than 100 million monthly active users. VerticalScope is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: FORA).

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation that reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the supplemented PREP prospectus dated June 14, 2021. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. VerticalScope does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

TheStreet

TheStreet

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
