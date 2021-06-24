Harrison Ford, 78, Hurt On Set Of ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Star Wars isn’t the only globally known franchise Lucasfilm is looking to make a permanent fixture in the world of gaming, it would seem. The world’s most recognizable archeologist by a country mile, Indiana Jones, could be serving up an altogether different kind of interactive experience to that set in a galaxy far, far away and in multiple different titles, to boot. We already know of one such game thanks to Bethesda’s surprise announcement earlier this year, of course, though according to industry insider Daniel Richtman, this is but the first of several projects currently in the works. Similar to its sci-fi sibling, Lucasfilm is likely scouting existing talent to handle its other lucrative IP, with the aforementioned Fallout and Elder Scrolls creator first to be locked in, so to speak.