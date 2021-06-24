Harrison Ford, 78, Hurt On Set Of ‘Indiana Jones 5’

The best lesson to learn here is don’t believe everything that you read on Reddit since this is apparently where this rumor was started. And if a person knows anything about the internet, it’s that a rumor is like a wildfire waiting to happen and can spread just as quickly. The idea of seeing a man in his 70s being shot into space is something that goes way beyond anything that Indiana Jones fans would ever want to see in this franchise since Kingdom of the Crystal Skull already stretched the belief of many people to the breaking point. The fact that this upcoming movie is dealing with the Space Race kind of takes away from the allure that the movies had in the first place since the mysticism and religious implications that made the movies work is already being seen to fade as Jones will be seeking a way to stop the Nazis once again. The addition of Mads Mikkelsen is a great way to bring more interest to the movie, but at this time it might not be quite enough since the insane time gap between the movies is more than enough to make a lot of people roll their eyes and look elsewhere.