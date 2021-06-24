Cancel
Rochester, MN

New Angel Wing Mural in Rochester is More Than Just a Great Selfie Spot

By Jessica Williams
Cover picture for the article

New mural in Rochester, Minnesota has a purpose...and it is WAY bigger than getting great selfies!. I love all the art, especially the murals that are around Rochester, Minnesota. And a new set of wings just showed up that are absolutely gorgeous! But the purpose - it's way bigger than just a great selfie. In fact, when I learned why the huge, white wings were painted on the giant, gray wall at Collins Orthodontics, I started crying.

