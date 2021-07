Penance as spectacle is nothing new. Recall the ancient Greeks, who, in times of calendrical disaster, would torment a human sacrifice, a pharmakós, to bring about purification to the wider community; think of the struggle sessions of China’s Cultural Revolution, in which victims were forced to plea their guilt as they were beaten on the street — a perhaps uneasy parallel to the contemporary roil of cancel culture — or ask any celebrity who has ever made a faux pas and had to take their spin on the public forgiveness circuit.