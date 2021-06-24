Cancel
Sanbornton, NH

Lynn R. Chong: Thanks to the voters of Sanbornton for supporting fair redistricting

 18 days ago

Thank you to the voters of Sanbornton who voted an unanimous voice-vote "Yes" on May 15 at Town Meeting on Article 11, and helped send a message to our state legislators that we want our voting map redistricting process to be fair, nonpartisan and transparent. An end to behind-the-scenes gerrymandering! Our unanimous voice vote shows just how important voters hold the fairness of the process. As of this writing 64 other towns have passed it, sending an unmistakable mandate. Nine are in our Lakes Region area.

