Mumford & Sons' Winston Marshall Quits Band After Praising Right-Wing Provocateur

Winston Marshall has announced that he is officially leaving Mumford & Sons following an uproar after he praised a book by right-wing social media personality Andy Ngo. “This is a difficult decision first brought about by an unintentional Twitter storm. In March I tweeted about the New York Times Best Seller Unmasked,” Marshall said in a statement. “The book documents the recent activities of the extreme Left in the US. The tweet was misconstrued by many as an endorsement of the equally abhorrent Far-Right. Nothing could be further from the truth. I condemn unequivocally all political extremism, be it of the Right or Left.”