Springville, NY

Baseball team earns regular season title; weather negates home field advantage for ball teams

By Mark Jagord
springvillejournal.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Springville baseball team returned to championship form by sharing the Division IV regular season title with Eden with both teams splitting during the season with identical 5-4 games on June 7 and June 10. With no baseball last spring, the team essentially put together back-to-back championship seasons with completely different rosters. To gain a piece of this year’s regular season title the Griffins needed a split in its last two remaining division contests on the road and got just that. Springville defeated Cleveland Hill by a 6-4 score on June 16 and then dropped a close 7-6 game at JFK on June 17. The Griffins finished its regular season with a non-division game at Depew on June 19 on the wrong end of a 14-5 score.

www.springvillejournal.com
