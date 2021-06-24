Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Omaha, NE

28-year-old man taken to hospital after shooting in North Omaha

By Kevin Cole
Omaha.com
 19 days ago

A man was taken to an Omaha hospital in critical condition Thursday after a shooting in North Omaha. Omaha police went to 38th Street and Fowler Avenue just before noon Thursday to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, they found 28-year-old Lynell Noble Jr. with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition, but police said his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

omaha.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Mobile App#Omaha Crime Stoppers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Anger mounts after 92 die in fire on Iraq COVID ward

NASSIRIYA, Iraq, July 13 (Reuters) - The death toll from a fire that tore through a coronavirus hospital in southern Iraq rose to 92, health officials said on Tuesday, as authorities faced accusations of negligence from grieving relatives and a doctor who works there. More than 100 people were injured...
Public SafetyPosted by
CNN

What the American accused of plotting to kill Haiti's President told police

Port-au-Prince, Haiti (CNN) — Could the traveling pastor with a history of humanitarian work also have masterminded an intricate murder plot to seize power in Haiti?. Christian Emmanuel Sanon, the latest American citizen to be arrested in connection to the assassination of Haiti's President, has been accused by authorities of orchestrating a complex multinational hit job in order to realize his own political ambitions.
Wilmington, DEPosted by
Reuters

Musk defends timing of Tesla's $2.6 bln deal for SolarCity

WILMINGTON, Del., July 13 (Reuters) - Elon Musk told a judge on Tuesday Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) had to buy SolarCity in 2016 because the failing solar panel company was essential to the electric vehicle maker's long-term goal of accelerating the transition to sustainable energy. The celebrity chief executive completed about...

Comments / 0

Community Policy