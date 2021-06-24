28-year-old man taken to hospital after shooting in North Omaha
A man was taken to an Omaha hospital in critical condition Thursday after a shooting in North Omaha. Omaha police went to 38th Street and Fowler Avenue just before noon Thursday to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, they found 28-year-old Lynell Noble Jr. with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition, but police said his injuries were not considered life-threatening.omaha.com
Comments / 0