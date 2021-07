July is National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month. It was first formally recognized in May 2008 by the late Bebe Moore Campbell, a best-selling author, journalist, teacher and mental health advocate. Campbell passed away from cancer at the young age of 56 but not before witnessing the devastation of identifying, coping with, and eventually finding help for a relative who suffered from mental health issues. Campbell worked tirelessly to shed light on the mental health needs of the Black community and other underrepresented communities. Today, National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month is observed each July to create awareness of the unique struggles that underrepresented groups face regarding mental illness in the United States.