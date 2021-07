MSP Recovery LLC is now set to go public after the company, which specializes in Medicare Secondary Payer recovery rights, announced an agreement Monday to be acquired by special purpose acquisition company Lionheart Acquisition Corp. II in a deal that would value the combined company at about $32.6 billion. Lionheart shares are indicated up nearly 9% in premarket trading. The deal is expected to generate proceeds of up to $230 million of cash, which will be used to fund operations and growth. Once the deal is completed, which is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2021, MSP...