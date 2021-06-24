Cancel
Caldwell, NJ

Historian Marie Mullaney Talks With Steve Adubato About Teaching Women’s History

caldwell.edu
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHistory professor Marie Mullaney, Ph.D. is a guest on “Think Tank with Steve Adubato” to talk about teaching women’s history at the university level today. Mullaney stresses the importance of celebrating women’s history all year long and explains how she incorporates the stories of trailblazing women in her different history classes. In addition to teaching specialized courses in women’s history itself, Mullaney includes women’s history in the courses she teaches on: History of New Jersey, African American History, History of Catholics in America, History of the Catholic Church, History of Hispanics in America, Recent American History and other basic courses in American history and western civilization.

