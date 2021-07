DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they have named Nico Harrison as the team’s general manager. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released. “We are very excited to bring Nico Harrison to Dallas and have him join our organization,” said Mark Cuban. “Nico brings a wealth of basketball knowledge along with both executive and leadership skills. He has proven to have a unique eye for talent on and off the court. I’m looking forward to watching Nico lead the Mavs to new heights.”