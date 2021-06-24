Purple Xperience Brings Prince Tribute to Amp Saturday
Marshall Charloff and the Purple Xperience bring the spirit, vibe and – most importantly – music of Prince to Carrollton’s Amp at Adamson Square this Saturday night. The Purple Xperience is a five-piece group hailing from Prince’s birthplace, Minneapolis, Minnesota, that has toured the country since 2011 with their authentic tribute to Prince and The Revolution. The Purple Xperience has shared the bill with The Time, Cameo, Fetty Wap, Gin Blossoms, Atlanta Rhythm Section and Cheap Trick.thecitymenus.com