Energy 4.0: The Energy Technology Revolution and New Litigation Risks
Jillian C. Beck, Senior Associate in Hogan Lovells’ Houston office. Courtesy photo. In a time of unprecedented upheaval, oil and gas executives agree on one thing –– the time for change is now. The COVID-19 pandemic and associated price volatility have forced oil and gas companies to look for every opportunity to cut costs and increase efficiency. At the same time, the global movement toward decarbonization, including increased attention to environmental issues from investors, is also driving the need for change.www.law.com