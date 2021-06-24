Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Authorities identify woman killed in Dodge Co. crash

By Jaymes Langrehr
x1071.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHIPPUN, Wis. — Dodge County authorities are identifying the woman who was killed in a crash on Highway 67 earlier this week. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says 45-year-old Kathryn M. Christopherson of Juneau died after the Ford F350 pickup truck she was driving was hit by a semi on Town Road MM and Highway 67 Monday afternoon. The initial investigation found Christopherson did not stop at a stop sign before being hit by the semi.

www.x1071.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Dodge Co#Ford#Channel 3000
Related
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Why Texas Democrats are doomed to fail

(CNN) — The visuals were powerful. Two chartered planes taking off from Texas -- and landing in the nation's capital -- filled with Democratic legislators fleeing a Republican attempt to pass one of the nation's most stringent voting bills. But the political reality for those Democrats -- and for voting...
Presidential ElectionCNN

The latest on voting rights in the US

Schumer says he plans to meet with Texas Democrats today to "plot strategy" Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday spoke at length about the importance of protecting voting rights as Texas Democrats are at the US Capitol today after leaving the state on Monday in an effort to block GOP from passing restrictive new voting laws.
Public HealthNBC News

France mandates Covid-19 pass for restaurants, shopping malls

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday ordered all French health care workers to get Covid-19 vaccine shots by Sept. 15 and urged all of his compatriots to get vaccinated as soon as possible, to fight resurgent infections that are threatening the country’s economic recovery. In a televised address,...
Michigan StatePosted by
CNN

Judge grills lawyers on thin election fraud claims at Michigan hearing on possible sanctions

(CNN) — A judge in Michigan pinned down lawyers in a marathon video court hearing Monday on whether they had done due diligence before filing election fraud claims in federal court in November. The grilling came in a hearing over whether the Trump-supporting lawyers should be penalized -- with the possible consequence of losing their law licenses -- following their lawsuit to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Comments / 0

Community Policy