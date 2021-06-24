Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Unemployment dips slightly as states grapple over federal benefits

By Casey Harper
Elkhart Truth
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) - Newly released federal data shows unemployment numbers improved slightly this week as states consider whether to turn away federal jobless benefits. The Bureau of Labor Statistics released data Thursday showing the number of new unemployment claims filed changed little in the last week. Though unemployment has improved since the pandemic, it remains significantly higher than pre-pandemic figures.

www.elkharttruth.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dips
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
Related
Economyelizabethton.com

Ending federal unemployment benefits will result in lasting harm to working families

With just hours left before federal unemployment benefits are abruptly cut off, Tennessee workers are scared. For many who have lost their jobs through no fault of their own, this extra $300 a week has been a critical lifeline that has allowed Tennesseans to put food on their tables, pay their bills, and stay in their homes while searching for work. Now, that remaining bit of security during a difficult time has been cut off as a direct result of Governor Bill Lee’s disregard and disrespect for the needs of those who are still feeling the painful and ongoing effects of this pandemic.
Maryland StateNBC Washington

Md. Judge Temporarily Halts Early End of Federal Unemployment Benefits

A Maryland judge has temporarily halted the early end of weekly federal unemployment benefits for state residents. The enhanced federal benefits, including supplemental $300 weekly payments, had been set to end for Marylanders at 11:59 p.m. Saturday. The decision came after the judge heard arguments Friday in two lawsuits over...
Economyabc45.com

Cooper vetoes bill that would have stopped federal unemployment benefits

RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed legislation Friday that would have ended additional federal benefits created during the pandemic for North Carolina's unemployed before the program expires nationwide. His action counters trends by Republican governors to no longer accept the supplemental payments. Cooper said he blocked the...
Florida Statecbs12.com

Florida sees dip in unemployment claims in final week of federal assistance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) — Florida had a dip in new unemployment claims during the final week in which jobless people could get $300 a week in federal assistance. In a report released Thursday, the U.S. Department of Labor estimated that 6,086 new jobless claims were filed in Florida during the week that ended June 26, down from a revised count of 7,667 in the week that ended June 19.
Indiana State953wiki.com

Judge: Federal pandemic unemployment benefits must continue in Indiana

A Marion County judge has temporarily halted Gov. Eric Holcomb’s order to stop providing federal pandemic unemployment benefits, meaning those benefits will continue to flow to out-of-work Hoosiers for the time being. Judge John Hanley issued the order Friday, less than two weeks after the faith group Concerned Clergy of...
POTUSAOL Corp

New stimulus checks could start hitting your account automatically

Lawmakers continue to urge the White House to approve a fourth stimulus check for Americans who are struggling financially, with some proposing that future relief be tied to economic conditions, meaning stimulus checks might hit bank accounts automatically. Find: $1400 Stimulus May Be on the Way — This Time from...
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Expect The Next Stimulus Check To Reach Your Accounts This Week

Only days are left before the IRS will be doing something unprecedented for the agency in the era after the pandemic stimulus checks. The agency overseeing taxes, beginning from 15th July, will start issuing a series of stimulus checks which will be direct deposits. It will also recur every month.
Public Healthdigitalmarketnews.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Gains Traction Because Of Delta Variant

The petition on Change.org demanding stimulus checks every month until the end of the pandemic has continued gaining momentum. In recent days, the moment was sped up by warnings from health experts regarding the Delta variant. Delta Variant Fears Renew Spark For Fourth Stimulus Check. Health experts have warned that...
JobsGoshen News

Summer job market for teens shaping up

TEENS: I have good news for you. This summer's job market is one of the very best over the past several decades!. There are more jobs available than ever before and many of them have excellent compensation structures as well, especially for teenagers. According to government statistics recently released, the unemployment rate in May for 16 to 19-year-old workers dropped to 9.6% from 12.3% a month earlier.

Comments / 0

Community Policy