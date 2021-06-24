Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Epic have made Easy Anti-Cheat and cross platform voice comms free for game devs

By Graham Smith
rockpapershotgun.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpic Games' platform war with Valve is being fought on many fronts, not just via the Epic Games Store. The less noticed part of the fight is Epic Online Services, which provides backend tools for game developers similar to those Valve offer via Steamworks. Epic have now added two new parts to that service, making Easy Anti-Cheat and cross-platform voice comms tech free for all developers to use.

www.rockpapershotgun.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Online Games#Anti#Comms#Epic Online Services#Rust#The Unreal Engine#Faq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

The Epic Games Store’s next free titles have been announced

Next week’s free Epic Games Store titles have been confirmed. Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead and Ironcast will be free to download from July 8-15. They will replace narrative-driven puzzle game The Spectrum Retreat, which normally costs £9.99 but is currently free to download until July 8. Notice: To display...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Won’t Have Cross-Platform Play

Though more and more studios are implementing support for cross-platform play, Cold Iron Studios’ Aliens: Fireteam Elite isn’t quite joining the fun. The co-op shooter will allow Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One players or PS4 and PS5 players to group together but not with other platforms. PC players can’t match with anyone on console.
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Halo Infinite needs strong anti-cheat, or it's in big trouble

If there's one thing that's clear about Halo Infinite, it's that 343 Industries is aiming to propel the Halo franchise back into the limelight with what looks to be one of the most exciting multiplayer experiences ever (check out the Halo Infinite multiplayer gameplay reveal if you haven't already). Between...
MLBgamepur.com

The 10 best cross platform games

Cross platform play is an idea that has been around for a while but didn’t start taking off until recently. Before, you were always locked off from playing with friends on other platforms. Now, even Sony, who was fighting back on other consoles having access to their community, is showing a willingness to allow certain games to play with those on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, mobile, and PC.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Is Boundary cross platform/crossplay?

Boundary, the upcoming zero-gravity tactical shooter from Studio Surgical Scalpels, is set to launch Summer of 2021. This first-person shooter aims to defy the established conventions of the FPS genre, separating players from the ground they’ve come to take for granted in other games, and making them fight in the unforgiving vacuum of outer space. Early gameplay footage shows that Boundary plays like a hybrid between a first-person shooter and a flight sim.
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

The Spectrum Retreat is free at Epic Games Store

Starting today, The Spectrum Retreat is free at Epic Games Store. The free game offers run until July 8 at 11 AM Eastern. Once you claim it, it’s yours to keep. The Spectrum Retreat is described as “a challenging, first-person puzzle game set in the near future. You awake at The Penrose hotel, a peaceful yet unsettling refuge from the outside world. As a valued guest, your existence is embedded into the corridors and guest rooms of The Penrose.”
Video GamesGamasutra

What do devs really want from a game platform?

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community. The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company. [The GameDiscoverCo game discovery newsletter is written by ‘how people find your game’ expert & GameDiscoverCo founder Simon...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Free Games On Epic Launcher 8/7 – 15/7

Epic Games Launcher is giving away two titles this week. They’re not some breakthrough amazing games, but they can provide you with some good old head scratching fun. First of them is Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead – a bridge building puzzle game where you are tasked to get the survivors including popular characters from the AMC’s TV show like Daryl, Michonne and Eugene across different bleak landscapes and ruined structures while also killing as many zombies as you can so your survivors can go through a safe passage with iconic vehicles from the series.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Is Pokémon Unite cross platform/cross play?

Pokémon Unite came as something of a surprise for most people, including us. The team battle games will pitch teams of five players against each other in what is, basically, a Pokémon MOBA. The game will be released on both Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices, so people are wondering if it will support crossplay.
Softwarewindowscentral.com

Microsoft Edge Dev just made it easier to manage your tabs

Microsoft Edge Dev for Windows just received an update to version 93.0.933.1. The update enables Tab Groups by default and brings several other improvements. It also enables hand tracking data in Web XR scenarios. Microsoft Edge Dev for Windows recently received an update. The browser is now up to version...
dexerto.com

Apex Legends players call for Valorant-style Anti-Cheat to crackdown on hackers

Apex Legends certainly has its fair share of cheaters, but a Valorant-inspired anti-cheat feature could greatly reduce their numbers. Following on from the recent “Save Titanfall” DDoS attacks, many Apex Legends players have rightfully been thinking about the current hacking problem in the game. Like every competitive FPS shooter, Apex Legends has players who utilize various hacks to get an advantage.
dexerto.com

Warzone hackers coming to console: Anti-cheat watchdog warns hacks are evolving

An anti-cheat watchdog is warning that the next generation of console cheats will only lead to more frustration for players and developers alike in Warzone and other games. Hacks have been plaguing Warzone for a long time, with shameless aimbotters even streaming their cheats on Twitch for all to see. Now, things could be getting a lot worse with new console cheats becoming more and more popular.
rockpapershotgun.com

A former Half-Life designer is showing off prototypes and rejected bloodbaths

It's always grand to get a peek behind the gamedev curtain at things that might have been. Former Half-Life level designer Brett Johnson has been digging through his old work, and his memories, to share some early Half-Life prototypes and some ideas that never came to be. Would Half-Life have been a classic if it had gotten the name "Belly Of The Beast"? I dunno, doesn't roll off the tongue quite as well, does it?
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

OrbusVR is going fishing for the game’s summer festival as the devs fix bugs and improve voice chat

It’s just virtual you, your virtual fishing pole, and the virtual bounty of the virtual sea in OrbusVR’s summer festival, which recently went live. As one would expect from the lede, there’s plenty of fishing to be had as players are being tasked with helping the Fisherman’s Guild bring in its haul. Players will naturally get rewarded for taking part, with a new Surfer mount and a Fishy Plaque decor item along with a new colorful version of the Festival Cape item.
Gamespot

This Week's Free Game At Epic Is Live Now

The Epic Games Store gives out free games on a weekly basis, and the program will run through at least 2021. Every Thursday at the same time--8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy