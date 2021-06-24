Epic have made Easy Anti-Cheat and cross platform voice comms free for game devs

Epic Games Launcher is giving away two titles this week. They’re not some breakthrough amazing games, but they can provide you with some good old head scratching fun. First of them is Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead – a bridge building puzzle game where you are tasked to get the survivors including popular characters from the AMC’s TV show like Daryl, Michonne and Eugene across different bleak landscapes and ruined structures while also killing as many zombies as you can so your survivors can go through a safe passage with iconic vehicles from the series.