College Sports

Robert Fitzgerald talks about his commitment to Northwestern

By Steve Wiltfong
247Sports
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Northwestern commit Robert Fitzgerald has all the traits to develop into one of the Big Ten's best down the road. The Dallas (Texas) Jesuit safety was his District Defensive Player of the Year after racking up 82 tackles and picking off two passes, an instinctive player that lives around the football. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Fitzgerald is also a verified athlete with a 4.54 40-yard dash and 4.04 shuttle to his name.

247sports.com

