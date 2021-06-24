Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Kan. county issues health alert after 'alarming increase’ in drug overdoses

Posted by 
North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

RENO COUNTY– There has been an alarming increase in fatal and non-fatal overdoses in Reno County, including three in a 24-hour period, according to a statement Thursday f Since June 17, there have been 15 overdoses, one of which was fatal, and four heroin overdoses requiring multiple doses of Naloxone within a period of 28 hours. This rapid increase likely involves synthetic opioids with illicitly manufactured Fentanyl. This is also suspected to be mixed in other substances including methamphetamine, heroin, and fake pills made to look like Oxycontin.

northplattepost.com

Comments / 0

North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
65K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Reno County, KS
Health
Reno County, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Reno County, KS
Education
Local
Kansas Government
County
Reno County, KS
Reno County, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdoses#Opioids#Naloxone#Cdc#Fentanyl#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Nebraska StatePosted by
North Platte Post

NSP participates in 'Operation Safe Driver Week'

Lincoln - Operation Safe Driver Week is underway across the country and the Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division is participating once again in the annual safety initiative. The focus of this year’s effort is on speeding. “Operation Safe Driver Week is a great opportunity for our troopers to connect...

Comments / 0

Community Policy