If you use a Cricut mat, you've probably noticed that after a while, it starts to lose its stickiness and isn't working as well for those DIY projects as you'd like it to. Rather than throwing it out and getting a new mat, you can extend the life of your Cricut cutting mat by cleaning it and resticking it. If you've wondered how to clean a Cricut mat, we've compiled the wisdom from other blogs and tutorials from fellow crafters into one place so you can test out several options.