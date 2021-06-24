Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Beaverton School District in Oregon Selects ParentSquare for its School-to-Home Engagement Platform

By eSchool News Staff
eSchool Online
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnified technology platform gives families access to communications from their children’s district, schools, and teachers in one place, with options to specify how and when they are notified. Santa Barbara, CA — June 23, 2021— Research on the effects of parental involvement has shown a consistent, positive relationship between parents’...

www.eschoolnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaverton School District#K 12 School#Language Translation#Parentsquare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
K-12 Education
News Break
Internet
Related
Atlanta, GACBS 46

Back to School: Start dates for all area school districts

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Believe it or not, it is already time to start talking back to school, as some districts are less than a month away from welcoming students back into the classroom. We here at CBS46 want to make the transition back to school easy for you, so we...
Pomona, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Pomona school district defunds police, re-imagines school safety

After a four-year campaign by community activists, the Pomona Unified School District has decided to end on-campus police patrols and instead rely on proctors trained in de-escalation methods, joining a handful of California districts that have moved to defund school police. The Pomona decision comes amid increased pressure from activists...
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

For 2021-2022 School Year Masking Polices Will Be Up to Local School Districts

Ridgewood NJ, Governor Murphy, New Jersey Department of Education (DOE) Acting Commissioner Dr. Angelica Allen-McMillan, and New Jersey Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli today announced a series of coordinated recommendations and guidance documents to assist school districts and educators as they develop local reopening plans for the 2021-2022 school year. All public school districts in New Jersey are expected to provide full-time, in-person instruction for the 2021-2022 school year. Documents released today will be critical as districts plan for full-time instruction and continue the pathway to recovery from COVID-19.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Center Square

Georgia school district stalls plan for private school because of 'competition'

(The Center Square) – A Georgia man says a local school district will not sell him a building for a new private school unless he adopts the district's curriculum. Albany military veteran King Randall wants to open a private boarding school in Dougherty County aimed at curtailing societal issues among Black boys. The school is an expansion of Randall's current program, The X For Boys, which serves children who are homeless or transitioning from juvenile detention and abusive homes.
Vail, AZthevailvoice.com

Vail School District Foundation

Vail School District Foundation is very grateful for all of our generous donors this year. We were able to give over $40,000 to our schools and students in the form of supplies, scholarships, equipment, etc. We could not have done it without you!. Vail is truly a special place. Our...
Redmond, ORmycentraloregon.com

Elton Gregory Middle School Selects Principal

The Redmond School District is pleased to announce it has selected Justin Nicklous as the next Principal of Elton Gregory Middle School. Nicklous currently serves as the Principal of Tumalo Community School, a position he has held since 2012. Before coming to the Redmond School District, Nicklous served as a teacher and Dean of Students for six years at Sisters Middle School.
Algonquin, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL DISTRICT...

COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL DISTRICT 300, KANE, COOK, DEKALB AND MCHENRY COUNTIES, ILLINOIS NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING For Waiver Applications Renewals PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Education of Community Unit School District 300, Kane, Cook, DeKalb and McHenry Counties (the "District") will hold a public hearing on the 13th day of July, 2021, at 6:30 P.M. in the D300 Central Office Building, Anne B. Miller Boardroom, 2550 Harnish Drive, Algonquin, IL, 60102. The purpose of the hearing will be to receive public comments on the proposed: 1. A waiver that will allow the district to continue to provide Driver's Education instruction and continue to charge students enrolled up to $300 in fees. 2. A waiver that will allow two full in-service days instead of four half days. By order of the Board of Education of Community Unit School District 300, Kane, Cook, DeKalb and McHenry Counties DATED the 2nd day of July, 2021 David Scarpino President Board of Education Community Unit School District 300 Kane, Cook, DeKalb and McHenry Counties Published in Daily Herald July 2, 2021 (4566311) , posted 07/02/2021.
Phoenix, AZfox10phoenix.com

Electric school bus to pick up Cartwright School District students

PHOENIX - The Cartwright School District in the West Valley is making history with a new electric school bus. The school district took its electric bus, the first Blue Bird electric school bus in Arizona, out for a test run on the evening of June 30, during a ribbon cutting ceremony featuring school officials and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.
Thibodaux, LAhoumatimes.com

School district breaks ground on Thibodaux Middle School

The Lafourche Parish School District (LPSD) officially broke ground on the new Thibodaux Middle School today. “We’re real excited,” Superintendent Jarod Martin said after joining other school officials in the ceremonial shoveling. The future school is a merger of East Thibodaux and West Thibodaux middle schools. Located at 724 Cardinal...
Noxubee County, MSwcbi.com

School district conservators are working to improve school ratings

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- School districts can be faced with many challenges from a lack of funding to slipping academics. If problems continue they can lead to a failing grade by the Mississippi Department of Education, and if a district fails more than once, the governor can declare a state of emergency. That’s when a conservator is appointed to bring the school into compliance.
Pflugerville, TXAustin American-Statesman

Pflugerville school district plans to provide free meals for 2021-22 school

The Pflugerville school district announced on Thursday that breakfast and lunch meals will be offered every school day to all students at no cost for the 2021-22 school year. Typically a student's household must meet income eligibility requirements to qualify for free or reduced-price meals, however, the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued guidance that allows schools to begin offering meals to all students at no cost for the upcoming school year.
Mental Healthpineknotnews.com

School district will offer treatment

Northern Lights Academy will offer day treatment to students in the ninth and 10th grades at Carlton High School, a local option to help older students who struggle with mental or emotional issues that don’t require 24-hour care. NLA is a special education cooperative serving 12 districts, including all Carlton...

Comments / 0

Community Policy