Beaverton School District in Oregon Selects ParentSquare for its School-to-Home Engagement Platform

COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL DISTRICT 300, KANE, COOK, DEKALB AND MCHENRY COUNTIES, ILLINOIS NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING For Waiver Applications Renewals PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Education of Community Unit School District 300, Kane, Cook, DeKalb and McHenry Counties (the "District") will hold a public hearing on the 13th day of July, 2021, at 6:30 P.M. in the D300 Central Office Building, Anne B. Miller Boardroom, 2550 Harnish Drive, Algonquin, IL, 60102. The purpose of the hearing will be to receive public comments on the proposed: 1. A waiver that will allow the district to continue to provide Driver's Education instruction and continue to charge students enrolled up to $300 in fees. 2. A waiver that will allow two full in-service days instead of four half days. By order of the Board of Education of Community Unit School District 300, Kane, Cook, DeKalb and McHenry Counties DATED the 2nd day of July, 2021 David Scarpino President Board of Education Community Unit School District 300 Kane, Cook, DeKalb and McHenry Counties Published in Daily Herald July 2, 2021 (4566311) , posted 07/02/2021.