After the first half of their first season was defined largely by growing pains and missed opportunities, Sunday at Pocono Raceway was a rewarding day for 23XI Racing. The second race of the Pocono Doubleheader fell the way the team needed it to, as Bubba Wallace was able to capitalize on good track position and a sound fuel strategy to finish fifth, earning the first Top 5 and Top 10 in his race team's young history.