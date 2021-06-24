Cancel
BLUE BOX Game Studios Posts Video Message From Outsourcing Studio NUARE Explaining Role of Partnership

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLUE BOX Game Studios official Twitter account has posted a new video introducing NUARE, an outsourcing studio that works with various game developers to create assets for video games. NUARE has previously worked with several triple-A game studios on their games, and quite a few from Sony’s own studios, including Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima, Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II, and even Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding.

