BLUE BOX Game Studios Posts Video Message From Outsourcing Studio NUARE Explaining Role of Partnership
BLUE BOX Game Studios official Twitter account has posted a new video introducing NUARE, an outsourcing studio that works with various game developers to create assets for video games. NUARE has previously worked with several triple-A game studios on their games, and quite a few from Sony’s own studios, including Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima, Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II, and even Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding.www.playstationlifestyle.net
