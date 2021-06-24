Cancel
Cincinnati, OH

Driver who allegedly hit, killed a pedestrian and baby faces additional charges

By WKRC
WKRC
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WKRC) - A driver accused of hitting and killing a pregnant woman has been indicted. Anthony Cioffi faces aggravated vehicular homicide and now OVI charges. Police said Cioffi was driving on Reading Road on June 16 when he lost control near Burnet. His SUV went off the road, struck a utility pole, several posts and a building. His car also struck 20-year-old Korotoum Dao, who was on the sidewalk.

