It looks like the rumors of an upcoming expansion for Ghost of Tsushima were true. Sony has just registered the domain name for the title Ghost of Ikishima. A week ago, there were rumorsthat Sony was preparing a standalone expansion for Ghost of Tsushima. It is said to be titled Ghost of Ikishima and most likely would take us to a completely different region in the form of the island of Iki. These revelations were confirmed by, among others, Nick Baker, who also revealed that the expansion would provide about 3-4 hours of fun. At the time, one should be skeptical about the information, but the latest move by Sony seems to confirm it.