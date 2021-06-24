‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Kay Robertson Hospitalized After Dog Attack

Starting this Thursday on AMC+, The Walking Dead: Origins explores the journeys of the series' most celebrated characters over the past ten seasons. Over four weeks, the spotlight shines on Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), with each episode charting the story of the zombie apocalypse from the point of view of a single character and featuring new interviews and narrations from the actors that portray these iconic characters, along with clips from the most pivotal moments of their journeys so far. Each special will be accompanied by a "Best Of" collection featuring fan-favorite episodes for each character, but don't think that it's all going to be a trip down memory lane. Each episode will also include a sneak preview of the 11th and final season, and what the future might hold for each of them.